Wednesday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. The husband of murdered Melbourne woman Jill Meagher has expressed his anger at the parole board for the “catastrophic failure” that saw his wife’s killer Adrian Bayley allowed onto the streets. Tom Meagher told News Limited he had yet to receive a response from the parole board after he sent them a series of questions in late June. Among the questions Meagher asked: Do you still that feel that eight years was enough given the nature of his crimes? If not, why didn’t you feel this at the time.

Last month, Adrian Bayley was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 35 years for the rape and murder of Meagher.

2. The new Prince has made his first public appearance outside the entrance of St Mary’s hospital. You can see pics of the 3.8 kilogram nameless baby boy here.

3. Another asylum seeker boat has sunk on its way to Christmas Island. The boat reportedly sunk off the coast of Java and there has apparently been one casualty. There have been reports that there were up to 100 people on board.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of “horrific” rapes and torture occurring at the Manus Island detention centre. Former manager Rod St George told last night’s SBS’s Dateline program last night that detainees had been raped in the male compound and that staff were aware of what was happening. “There was nothing that could be done for these young men who were considered vulnerable, which in many cases is just a euphemism for men who have been raped,” he said. “They just had to stay where they were.”

This morning ABC reported that Immigration Minister Tony Burke would travel to the island to investigate the claims.

4. Thirty-eight-year-old Keli Lane – who was jailed back in 2011, after being charged with the murder of her two-day-old infant – appeared in the NSW Court of Appeal yesterday. Her defence argued that when her trial was first conducted manslaughter should have been an option for conviction given to the jury – a less serious charge – but that instead, the jury had only been presented with two options: guilty or not guilty for murder.