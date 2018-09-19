CULT BUY: The luxe perfume Sarah Harris adores. Plus the $85 all-natural dupe.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Sarah Harris’ beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Sarah Harris is a journalist, TV presenter and the much-loved host of Studio 10. She’s also mum to a toddler and baby; you can follow her adventures on Sarah’s Instagram.

Sarah Harris doesn’t describe herself as a ‘beauty girl’. On her days off, she would rather just wear nothing on her face at all.

When you wear a centimetre-thick layer of TV makeup almost every single day, you can understand why.

There are, however, a few beauty products the journalist and Studio 10 presenter relies on when she’s hanging out with her two young kids or leaving the house on the weekend (and wants to look a bit spesh without a full face of foundation).

One of the things that makes the 37-year-old feel put together is a lovely perfume. Like many women, she’s tried a lot of different ones, but there’s one scent she always comes back to.

Here’s what she found when she went rummaging through Sarah’s beauty bag.

Why she loves it: "I'm part-Croatian, so my hair is oily, my skin is oily, so until I was about 32, I hadn't used conditioner. I had this tuft of hair that'd broken off and the makeup girls at Ten were like, do you want to use a deep conditioning thing... that was a real moment for me. I have a lot of lank, fine hair, this range is my favourite."

Why she loves them: "The Dove gradual tanner is a lifesaver for me. In TV you have to look perennially tanned, but it's a pain getting a spray tan. I wear it before bed every night for a nice, gradual tan. The Sportsgirl shimmer cream is great too because you can wash it off at the end of the day."

Why she loves it: "It's fabulous. I happened upon this product by accident, I was sent some and I'd run out of the cleanser I was using, so whacked it on my face and loved it. I wear lots of TV makeup - sitting under hot lights for three-and-a-half hours constantly getting powdered down - and I have big pores, so I need a cleanser that's not glorified soap. I also like The Jojoba Company Australian Jojoba Oil ($19.95) because it's great for getting off stubborn eye makeup."

Why she loves it: "Outside of work I don't wear makeup, after wearing makeup all week I just want to let my skin breathe. But the girls at work put this one on me and it looks and feels natural."

Why she loves it: "It's a true red, it's universal. I wore this to the Logies with a white dress, and I found when I was pregnant as well, a good way to lift my mood was to whack on some Lady Danger. It's long-wearing and not too dry."

Why she loves it: "Smell for me is everything. When I brought my first-born home, there was a particular type of moisturiser they were using on him in hospital and I smelt it again when he'd just turned one, it's so special. Perfume is something I like spending my money on. I switch between a few but the moment I'm wearing Tom Ford Black Orchid, it's been my go-to for so long."

Side note - Leigh found a natural dupe for Tom Ford Black Orchid, Aromantik Tropique Narcotique Natural Perfume Oil ($85).

Sarah's Spendy: Microblading a.k.a Feather Brow Tattooing.

Why she loves it: "Earlier this year, I splurged $1000 on my eyebrows. I had them mircobladed, it hurt! I have thin eyebrows and the girls in makeup at Ten would take 10 minutes everyday to fill and shape them. On maternity leave, I thought maybe a brow would make me feel better, and it's completely changed the shape of my face. I looked like Oscar the Grouch for the first few days, though."

Why she loves it: "It's a product you can't go past. It's so rich and so creamy, costs under $10, makes a spray tan last so much longer and keeps your skin supple. And it smells like holidays."

