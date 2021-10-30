Two kids and a "bonus child": Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's 12-year marriage.

If you were to Google "celebrity power couples", you would find Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady on that list.

The supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion are equally successful in their own right, have been married for 12 years, and share two children, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight.

But despite their fame and eye-watering reported combined net worth (it's a casual $650 million), the couple just seem so stupidly in love, even over a decade later.

Here's their relationship timeline.

Watch: Gisele Bündchen shows Jimmy Fallon planking exercises. Post continues after video.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady met in December 2006. According to the supermodel, now 41, it was love at first sight.

"I knew right way — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009.

"We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled, and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'" she continued.

"We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave.

"You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

In January 2007, they officially started dating.

Before he met Bündchen, Brady, now 44, was dating actress Bridget Moynahan.

Just a month into his new relationship, Moynahan announced she was pregnant with his son.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant," Gisele wrote in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

"The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time, but it was a time that brought about so much growth."

When appearing on CBS This Morning in 2011, the supermodel shared how the pregnancy made her reconsider dating Brady.

"I felt like I didn't know what to do," she said, according to The Boston Globe.

"It was one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?' Eight years later, I couldn't have asked for a sweeter bonus child."

Brady and Bündchen stayed together, and in August 2007, John Edward Thomas Moynahan was born.

In January 2009, the couple got engaged.

Although multiple publications reported the football star proposed on a private jet, Bündchen told Vogue's 73 Questions that Brady tricked her into thinking her house was flooding.

"When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose, and I'm like, 'Get up!' because he had just had surgery and had three staph infections," Bündchen said in the 2018 video.

"And I was like 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no! Get up, please!'"

They got married in a small ceremony at a catholic church in California.

"We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect," Brady told GQ.

The couple then held a second ceremony two months later on a beach in Costa Rica, where they own a house.

On December 8, 2009, Bündchen gave birth to the couple's first child together, Benjamin Rein Brady.

She delivered him in the bathtub of her Boston penthouse.

"The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth," she wrote in her memoir.

"He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small, and the odds just weren't in my favour. My attitude was, 'I don't think you get to decide this!' No one was going to talk me out of it."

Three years later, on December 5, 2012, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Vivian Lake Brady.

Bündchen didn't publicly announce her second pregnancy until after having the baby.

In 2015, divorce rumours swirled after Brady was suspended from playing NFL after allegedly ordering the deliberate deflation of footballs used during the 2014 American Football Conference Championship Game. The scandal was dubbed "Deflategate".

But Bündchen put the rumours to rest, telling CBS: "My father always says the quality of your life depends on the quality of your relationships.

"And I think no matter how challenging it was, we were always being supportive of one another. And you know, that's the most important thing you can have in your life... a support system and love."

That same year, Bündchen retired from modelling after over 20 years in the industry to focus on their family.

In 2018, Brady told Oprah Winfrey how the couple discuss when he will retire too.

"I talk about it with my wife all the time. You can ask her tonight," he said.

"She'll tell you, like, 'I told him, you know, what more do you want?'"

While Brady only recently moved from playing for the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has hinted at retirement.

"I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now. And I think there are things she wants to accomplish," he said during his podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years, just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.

"But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it’s time to retire.'

"And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff."

Brady added that despite a lengthy off-season, he wishes he had more time with his kids.

"Although I wish I was there more, I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that’s been going on in the house for a long time too," he said.

The NFL player has not announced his retirement... yet.

Feature Image: Instagam/@gisele.