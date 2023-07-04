After Tom Brady left Bridget Moynahan, she found out she was pregnant. Here's what her life looks like now.

Before Gisele Bündchen married (and later divorced) Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, he had a long-term romance with Sex And The City actor Bridget Moynahan.

The pair dated for three years before they split in December 2006. According to a statement made in People the split was 'amicable' and 'no further comments would be made'.

But only two months after their breakup, Moynahan discovered she was pregnant. By then, Brady was already dating Bündchen.

In August 2007, Moynahan gave birth to a son, John.

Watch this snippet of Bridget Moynahan talking about her son, John. Post continues after video.

It's been almost 16 years since then and now Moynahan and Brady have a solid playbook when it comes to co-parenting.

It wasn't always smooth sailing, though.

At first, Moynahan struggled with the concept of being a single parent, telling More Magazine: "I'm a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that's the way I'd be doing this.

"For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family," she continued.

Even though Brady wasn't in her life at the time, Moynahan said she enjoyed every minute of her pregnancy. "Being pregnant just felt so good. I was creating life on a daily basis, I felt beautiful, I felt sexy," the actor recalled.

Tom Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan, 2004. Image: Getty.

For Bündchen, the pregnancy was a shock to the system and she considered leaving Brady.

"It was definitely a surprise for both of us," the model confessed to Vanity Fair. "In the beginning, you're living this romantic fantasy; you're thinking, This can't be true, it's so good! And then, Whoops — wake-up call!"

She went on to admit she questioned her relationship with the sportsman.

"You question at times — 'Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out,'" she continued. "But when people break up, it's for a reason... I think it was a blessing because otherwise I don't think I would have known what he was made of, and [Brady] wouldn't have known what I was made of."

The cover magazine for OK! Weekly five weeks after John's birth. Image: OK! Magazine via People.

Brady wasn't there for the birth of his son either, but he did get to meet John shortly after his arrival.

"[Tom] was not in the [delivery] room," she told More Magazine. "He was there on that day and came in afterwards. He certainly wasn't holding my hand while I pushed."

She later told Harper's Bazaar the news of being pregnant, whilst grieving her relationship, was a huge shock.

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," she confessed. "But now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

Despite the awkward, and sometimes painfully public, circumstances of Brady and Moynahan's new 'normal', the pair persevered. Bündchen also rose to the challenge gracefully.

Tom Brady with Gisele Bündchen and their three children Vivian, John and Benjamin. Image: Instagram @gisele.

"I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that, but to me, it's not like because somebody else delivered him, that's not my child. I feel it is, 100 per cent," Bündchen told Vanity Fair in 2009. "I already feel like he's my son, from the first day."

Later a source, alleging to be a close friend of the actor, told People that Bündchen's remarks were unwarranted.

"Bridget has her own life, she doesn't need to be involved in the drama of all this.

"If Tom is such a great father" he'd ask Bündchen not to use his son as a publicity prop and a subject of public discussion."

Thankfully, as time passed, the drama seemed to cool. In an interview with People in 2018, Bündchen gushed that she loved her "bonus child" and Moynahan who delivered him.

Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady and their son John. Image: Instagram @tombrady.

"I'm so grateful for [Bridget]," she told People. "I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [John]. I call him my bonus child."

Now, almost 16 years after John was born, Moynahan sat down for an interview with Live With Kelly and Mark where she talked about her son's future and sporting ambitions.

"I really think that he’s kind of like that normal kid who doesn’t really know what he wants to do yet and I think that’s okay," she explained. "I certainly don’t want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."

When asked if he plays football, the actor said he's more of a basketball player.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





Brady said the same thing back in June.

"Yeah, he played [football] this last year and I don’t even know if he’s going to play next year," he told People. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse…basketball’s probably his favourite sport, but he’s a very good student."

In 2015, the Bluebloods actor married businessman Andrew Frankel in a secret, surprise ceremony.

The pair invited guests to Wölffer Estate Vineyards in Sagaponack, New York and told them it was for a harvest moon celebration.

"Married life is good! You know, I finally figured it out in my forties that when it works, it works," she said on Live With Kelly and Mark. "There doesn't have to be drama!"

Moynahan has reprised her role as Big's ex-wife, Natasha, in the HBO Max revival of And Just Like That.

The actor said she took the opportunity with no hesitation.

"I got a call from Michael Patrick King sometime in the spring about considering me coming back, and I said, 'Yes — whatever you want me to do!'" Moynahan told Harper's Bazaar. "When I first read the role, I just started laughing out loud. You know, I've been on a one-hour drama [Bluebloods on CBS] for the last 12 years.

"On my first day of shooting, watching Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon playing together, and noticing Natasha upstairs in her building, and how playful they were, how joyful they were — I was getting a front-row seat to the energy and the brilliance of Sex and the City."

Feature Image: Instagram @tombrady, @gisele, @bridgetmoynahan.