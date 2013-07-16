This really happened: MP grabs female colleague during abortion debate.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

A lawmaker in Ireland is upset about being called sexist, after he drunkenly pulled a female member of parliament onto his lap during a debate about abortion.

Let me say that again: HE WAS DRUNK AND PULLED A FEMALE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT ONTO HIS LAP DURING A DEBATE ABOUT ABORTION.

The debate was about the Protection of Life Pregnancy Bill, which would allow abortions to be performed when the mother faces life-threatening circumstances because of her pregnancy. Abortion is a notoriously controversial issue in the mostly Catholic nation of Ireland.

So… A serious debate on abortion rights? Well that’s the perfect time to get pissed and PARTY DOWN! Woot, woot! Have a look at Barry’s behaviour during the debate:

I’ve also broken it down into these four ‘spot-the-sexism’ images so we can have a little chat about it:

1. She tries to walk past;

2. He pulls her down;

3. He hangs on, just for fun;

4. She breaks free and hurriedly walks off.

Say WHAT?

The woman is Irish TD (their equivalent of an MP) Aine Collins, and the charming man is fellow TD Tom Barry. Now, the fact that Barry felt he had the right to treat a female colleague like a play-thing is gobsmacking enough, but it was how he reacted to the resulting criticism of the incident that really makes all the angry happen.

First of all, he was drinking. But he definitely wasn’t totally drunk, you guys: “I went to the Dail bar but I wasn’t drinking excessively,” Barry said in a statement. Oh, okay then. So it’s fine to go drinking before a debate on the Protection of Life Pregnancy Bill, as long as you don’t get FULLY drunk. It’s only women’s autonomy over their bodies that’s on the agenda, who needs a sharp mind for that, amiright?