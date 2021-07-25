Cardboard beds and eating rules: What it's like for Aussie athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village.

In lounge rooms all over the world, millions of us have been tuning in to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

And as the first Olympic Games to be held during a pandemic, it's no surprise things look very different this year.

Not only are there no crowds in the stadium, but measures have also been put in place behind the scenes in the Olympic village.

And thanks to TikTok, athletes including Sam Fricker and Melissa Wu have given us a glimpse into what life is like inside.

From cardboard beds to what they get up to in their downtime, here's what it's like for Aussie athletes staying in Tokyo at the moment.

A look around the village and the 'Australia tower'.

This year's Olympic village features 23 buildings that are designed to house a whopping 12,000 people.

And thanks to diver Sam Fricker and tennis player Luke Saville, we know exactly what it looks like inside Australia's block.

The building, which is decked out in green and gold, includes a room full of Aussie snacks (a must) and a rogue statue of an emu (less of a must).

