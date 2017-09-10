News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

home

"Why the toilet in the bedroom trend is the most problematic thing I've ever seen."

In April of this year, a beautiful four bedroom house went on the market in Doncaster East, Melbourne.

The asking price was between $1.05 million and $1.15 million, according to Nelson Alexander Real Estate, as the property boasted a large entertainment area, an open living plan, and a solar heated pool.

Oh.

And a toilet in the master bedroom.

Not an en suite.

A toilet. 

Are you a toilet or a bedroom you cannot be both. 

A bathroom and a bedroom are two different places, much like a sewage plant and a restaurant. They are different in that they are not at all the same and need to be separated by a reinforced wall.

The property was described online as offering "family flexibility," like when you can chat to your husband who's laying in bed while changing your super absorbent tampon. That kind of flexibility.

According to my measurements, that toilet is too close at the very most four decent steps from where a human being sleeps for eight hours a night.

Imagine paying ONE MILLION DOLLARS for a home, and then you move in and jump into bed, all comfy and excited, and your partner says, "Oop! Just need to go to the toilet."

POST CONTINUES BELOW: Is it problematic to have a toilet in your bedroom? Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and I discuss on the most recent episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

And before they've ever finished that sentence they are on the toilet because it is right there and they don't even need to open a door.

While you lie there, calculating how many years of work it took to own this beautiful four bedroom home, your eyes accidentally meet your partners. And he is defecating. In your bedroom.

Depending on what he had for dinner, there are noises. And perhaps smells. The look in his eyes betrays one overwhelming emotion: shame.

After watching him wipe his butt hole, he scrambles back in bed and tries to initiate intercourse.

No.

Nothing about this architectural design is marginally okay.

Dolly Parton had a toilet in her bedroom. Image via realestate.com.au.

If this were my bedroom, I wouldn't poop. Not ever.

And then I would die.

Which is, I would argue, as problematic as anything gets.

This toilet in the bedroom situation has the potential to kill people.

I would hold it in, day after day, week after week, adamantly refusing to poop while being watched by someone who I'd like to maintain a relationship with in the future.

Soon enough, I would begin to bloat. And get all sweaty. And anxious. Because my body is... full.

And my partner would say, "Sweetie, are you okay? You haven't spoken in a week and you look stressed."

"Yeah, I'm fine," I'd respond. "I booked you a week long holiday because I think you deserve it BUT MOSTLY I JUST REALLY NEED TO POOP IN PRIVATE BECAUSE I'M A HUMAN BEING WITH DIGNITY."

I would become so dramatically constipated, I would need to be hospitalised, which is arguably even more shameful than pooping in the company of a person who you're sexually attracted to.

We shan't be having toilets in bedrooms. We shan't. 

I do not care how little the space is we're working with, or if it's the latest European luxe trend that's entered into hotels and fancy homes all over the world.

The toilet in the bedroom trend rates a whooping 108 out of 10 and should be banned worldwide, effective immediately.

READ MORE:

The Block has sparked a fierce debate about… toilets.Glorious home decor disasters. You won’t be able to look away.The five best interior trends to instantly zhuzh your home.

You can listen to the full episode of Mamamia Out Loud, here. 

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended