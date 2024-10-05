'My 3-year-old has been on more than 50 flights. Here are my top toddler travel hacks.'

My son Finn has been on 71 flights and visited 17 countries. At the time of writing, he is three years and eight months old.

To say we like to travel is an understatement.

He's also been to five of the seven states and territories in Australia. Travel is normal for him. This is — and always will be — the life he knows.

Why do we travel so much? Because we can. But also to visit family and friends across the world, attend weddings, go to business events for me and maximise the perks by including the whole family. And because we love it.

Some of these international trips, including my most recent to the USA, I've tackled as a solo parent. It's worth it for the moments I share with my son and our loved ones.

So often I hear people saying they're going to wait until their kids are older to travel so they can remember it, but I believe this is such a loss of special time to share with your little one. Not to mention making the most of some sweet savings when kids are young enough to travel free.

Watch: The horoscopes at the airport. Post continues after video.

I'm not going to gaslight you though. At times, it can be challenging. Had you asked me three days into my June 2024 trip to India to write this article, I would have written it as:

Don't do it!

The end.

But overall, the travel gains far outweigh the pains.

"What if they throw a tantrum?"

They're toddlers, they do and they will!

Don't we all feel like throwing tantrums at times when travelling? Once, while waiting in the security line at Chicago airport, Finn threw himself on the ground in a massive tantrum. So I thought, "If you can't beat 'em, join them." I lay down on the floor next to him in one of the busiest airports in the world. Everyone around us smiled and laughed and agreed that he was simply expressing the frustration we were all feeling in that long line.

When it comes to toddlers, don't you have tough days at home too?

If we're gonna have a meltdown, I'd rather do it in a fabulous hotel with a luscious pool that I can go to afterwards to literally and metaphorically cool down.

Give me an objection, and I'll give you a way to overcome it. I want to see people making the most of their lives, travelling, and enjoying their leisure as much as possible — no matter what life stage they're in.

Toddlers have such awe and wonder about them. They make you see the world in a new way; they constantly live with the beginner's mind. Let them help you experience travel in a whole new way.

Here are my top tips for travelling with toddlers.

Helpful tips when travelling with a toddler.

Slow down.

Don't overfill your itinerary and allow space for flexibility. I've learned to be a bit more realistic about how much I can achieve with a toddler. It's also a lot more enjoyable to be able to take our time, instead of rushing from one thing to the next like I did as a solo traveller or holiday with my partner.

Pack light but smart.

Prams and car seats are bulky. Can you borrow or buy these items at your destination and sell or donate them when you leave? Some countries even have hire services.

Emma with her son on one of their travels. Image: Supplied.

Hackerlily.

One of my top travel hacks for toddlers is the Hackerlily Hipsurfer. I get complimented and asked about this back and hip-saving device all over the world. It's got pockets, it's got support, and it makes it so much easier to travel through an airport and around the cobbled streets of Europe when you have a tiny human who wants to go up and down. You also get lots of extra cuddles — and it's stylish! Do not travel with a toddler without this.

So many snacks.

It goes without saying with toddlers, but take all the snacks. Do not rely on the plane, the train, the venues or the location you arrive in to have an appropriate volume of snacks. Bring your favourite snacks from home and save yourself the drama and meltdowns.

Stay in family-friendly accommodation.

Look for family-friendly hotels or Airbnbs that offer bassinets, high-chairs and separate sleeping areas. This can make an enormous difference to your comfort and convenience. Choose accommodation that has activities for children, like pools or kids clubs.

Listen to This Glorious Mess where Leigh Campbell shares what it's like to travel overseas with a toddler. Post continues after podcast.

Travel with friends or family.

Having extra adults to help with childcare makes all the difference. Travelling with friends or family allows you to share responsibilities and gives you some time to spend on your own and with your partner. It will make your trip more enjoyable and less stressful, and you can also save money by sharing on accommodation and car rentals.

If you're a solo parent, I absolutely advocate for taking a friend or family member with you on your trips, or at the very least, making your trip to visit your loved ones. Doing huge flights to the US and UK alone was intense, but having people at the other end to support me was a huge comfort and motivated me to get there.

Consider cruises.

Cruises are made for families. They are cost-effective and convenient. Your accommodation, food and entertainment are all in one place, and you only need to unpack once. This is so much easier than, say, a road trip. And, they have a kids club and nursery services — need I say more?

Emma with her husband and son on one of their travels. Image: Supplied.

Finally, embrace the adventure.

Again, I get it, travelling with toddlers can be challenging, but it's also incredibly rewarding. Focus on the memories you're creating for yourself as well as for them and the experiences you're sharing as a family. And the tough moments always make the best stories later on.

Emma Lovell is an author, master of ceremonies, speaker and business coach who supports people to combine business, travel and self-care in what she calls the "bleisure lifestyle."

The personal branding and remote business expert has run her consulting and coaching business for 15 years while travelling to 75 countries around the world. Her goal is to visit each of the 195 Member States of the United Nations by 2037. When she's not traveling, you will find Emma at home on the sunny Gold Coast in Australia, with her Aquaman husband Mathew, toddler Finn and fur baby cat, T'Challa.

The Art of Bleisure by Emma Lovell is out now: emmalovell.au/book

Feature image: Supplied.