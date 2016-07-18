News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Tragedy as a Queensland toddler is run over by a car in the driveway of her family home.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Queensland toddler is fighting for her life after being run over by a 4WD in the driveway of her family home on Sunday afternoon.

The 17-month-old girl, Taya Parker, was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital before later being moved to Brisbane’s Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital where she is now receiving specialist care.

“The child is in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries,”Senior Sergeant Angelique Maloney told The Courier Mail, adding, “Both parents were home, they are very distraught.”

Police shut down the road following the incident. Source: iStock.

The incident is now being investigated by forensic crash and child protection units, Maloney said.

According to neigbours, who watched on as Taya was put into an ambulance, the family are fairly private, but can often be heard playing with their daughter in the backyard.

“It’s so sad,” one neighbour said, continuing, “It can happen in a split second, kids are so quick.”

Another neighbour commented, “Fingers crossed she is okay.”

Taya's parents Jayce and Jen Parker have been at their daughter's bedside since the accident.

Tags: children , current-affairs , family , toddler

Related Stories

Recommended