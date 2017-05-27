News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Two-year-old Maddilyn-Rose died after being given a 'scalding hot bath'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents of a two-year-old girl who died after being left untreated for serious burns will continue to assist police with their investigation as authorities await the results of an autopsy.

Maddilyn-Rose Stokes, who would have turned three next month, died in hospital after paramedics arrived at her family’s Northgate townhouse to find her unconscious.

Police told reporters on Friday Maddilyn-Rose had suffered severe, life-threatening burns stretching from her lower back to her feet several days earlier, but her parents did not seek help until Thursday afternoon.

The girl’s parents, a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, have blamed her injuries on hot bath water, an account police say was consistent with the nature of the burns.

A police media spokesman said the results of an autopsy, to be conducted in the coming days, would help guide police with their enquires.

He said the parents were continuing to assist police with their investigation and no charges had been laid as of Saturday morning.

Image: Channel 7

Tags: australian-news , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended