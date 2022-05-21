Everything you need to know about today's federal election.

By Emma Gillman

Hey readers,

It's Emma Gilman here, and a very happy election day to you!

Today, Aussies are lining up around the country to vote for the future Australian government.

Polls opened at 8am, and will close at 6pm AEST, 6:30pm in South Australia and the Northern Territory, and 8pm in Western Australia.

Here's what we know about who might take the win once votes have been tallied later today.

Morrison & Albanese have revealed their #ausvotes democracy sausage preferences on Today:



Morrison: with tomato sauce

Albanese: says he’s off bread but “sometimes I have double sausage… you get more sausage than bread. With onions, BBQ sauce” pic.twitter.com/7MrKhtNKFE — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) May 20, 2022

If final polling proves correct and Labor has a 53 lead, it is likely we will see a trend emerge early this evening indicating a Labor government.

Otherwise, we may have to wait longer for a result.

The final Newspoll, conducted May 13-19 from a sample of 2,188, gave Labor a 53-47 lead - a one-point gain for the Coalition since the previous week.

But let's get down to the nitty-gritty of numbers...

Primary votes were:

36 per cent Labor (down two)

35 per cent Coalition (steady)

12 per cent Greens (up one)

5 per cent One Nation (down one)

3 per cent UAP (steady)

9 per cent for all others (up two).

54 per cent were dissatisfied with Scott Morrison’s performance (up one) and 41 per cent were satisfied (down one) for a net approval of -13, down two points.

Anthony Albanese’s net approval improved six points to -5.

The incumbent-skewed better PM measure was tied at 42-42 after a 43-42 Morrison lead last week.

Labor's 53-47 lead was seen in both Newspoll and Ipsos polls.

The Coalition would need Newspoll to be at least as wrong as it was in 2019 to get to a 50-50 two-party tie.

Bottom line?

It’s not impossible for the Coalition to win at this stage - but Labor is deemed more likely to take home the win with a probable majority.

We'll keep you updated throughout the day.