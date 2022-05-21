Everything you need to know about today's federal election.

Live updates
Who will win this election, according to the polls.
Hey readers,
It's Emma Gilman here, and a very happy election day to you!
Today, Aussies are lining up around the country to vote for the future Australian government.
Polls opened at 8am, and will close at 6pm AEST, 6:30pm in South Australia and the Northern Territory, and 8pm in Western Australia.
Here's what we know about who might take the win once votes have been tallied later today.
Morrison & Albanese have revealed their #ausvotes democracy sausage preferences on Today:— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) May 20, 2022
Morrison: with tomato sauce
Albanese: says he’s off bread but “sometimes I have double sausage… you get more sausage than bread. With onions, BBQ sauce” pic.twitter.com/7MrKhtNKFE
If final polling proves correct and Labor has a 53 lead, it is likely we will see a trend emerge early this evening indicating a Labor government.
Otherwise, we may have to wait longer for a result.
The final Newspoll, conducted May 13-19 from a sample of 2,188, gave Labor a 53-47 lead - a one-point gain for the Coalition since the previous week.
But let's get down to the nitty-gritty of numbers...
Primary votes were:
- 36 per cent Labor (down two)
- 35 per cent Coalition (steady)
- 12 per cent Greens (up one)
- 5 per cent One Nation (down one)
- 3 per cent UAP (steady)
- 9 per cent for all others (up two).
54 per cent were dissatisfied with Scott Morrison’s performance (up one) and 41 per cent were satisfied (down one) for a net approval of -13, down two points.
Anthony Albanese’s net approval improved six points to -5.
The incumbent-skewed better PM measure was tied at 42-42 after a 43-42 Morrison lead last week.
Labor's 53-47 lead was seen in both Newspoll and Ipsos polls.
The Coalition would need Newspoll to be at least as wrong as it was in 2019 to get to a 50-50 two-party tie.
Bottom line?
It’s not impossible for the Coalition to win at this stage - but Labor is deemed more likely to take home the win with a probable majority.
We'll keep you updated throughout the day.
Election day has kicked off.
Good morning,
Rebecca Davis here, Mamamia's Senior News and Features Writer, coming to you on this federal election day.
Well, it's been a six weeks choc full of dog-patting and baby-holding, but it all boils down to this one day, as Australians head to the ballot box to decide the future leadership of the country.
If you're heading to the polling queues - or stuck in one already - good luck to you... And if you are still not quite decided as to who will nab your vote, I suggest you take a look at this piece, We asked Josh Frydenberg, Tanya Plibersek and Adam Bandt the same 5 questions. Here's what they told us, by Mamamia's News Editor, Gemma Bath. It gives a good rundown of some of the major issues. And if you'd prefer to watch rather than read, check out the video in the article to hear from the pollies themselves.
What's also very important information that you absolutely need to know today?
Where to find a democracy sausage, of course. You can locate your closest snag here.
Happy voting!