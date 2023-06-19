A submarine taking people to see the Titanic wreck has gone missing. Here's what we know.

A submarine carrying a group of people to view the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of Canada.

The vessel, which is carrying a billionaire among other passengers, began its journey towards the wreckage site on Sunday morning, before contact was lost about one hour and 45 minutes into its dive, the US coast guard said.

US and Canadian authorities have launched a search-and-rescue operation, including aerial and surface searches, according to the coast guard and Canada's defence ministry.

OceanGate Expeditions, which operates the submarine, said they were "mobilising all options" to rescue those on the vessel, which typically has five people on board.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," they said in a statement on social media.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible."

58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding has been identified as one of the passengers onboard, according to a social media post from Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Szasz said Harding had "gone missing on submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers".

Harding himself had posted on Facebook a day earlier that he would be aboard the sub.

"Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023," he wrote.

"A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

There have been no posts from Harding since.

The expedition, which costs $US250,000 ($A365,100) per person, starts in St John's, Newfoundland before heading out approximately 640km into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate's website.

In order to visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, a five-person submersible, which takes about two hours to descend approximately 3,800 metres to the Titanic, which infamously sunk on its maiden voyage in 1912, killing more than 1500 people.

The expedition company said that the craft has life support for its standard load of five people for 96 hours.

Harding is a holder of three Guinness World Records for the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel, the longest distance traversed at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel and the fastest circumnavigation via both poles by aeroplane.

Two of these feats were achieved by Harding and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo when they dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench – the deepest part of the ocean – in a two-person deep-submergence vehicle in March 2021.

In June last year, Harding travelled to space with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

He was also part of a team that achieved the fastest circumnavigation of earth via both geographic poles by plane with a time of 46 hours, 40 minutes and 22 seconds, in 2019.

- With PA and AAP.

Feature Image: Twitter/Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty.