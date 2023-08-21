Tish Cyrus got married over the weekend. Two of her famous children skipped the wedding.

Tish Cyrus and Australian Prison Break star Dominic Purcell are married.

The wedding took place poolside in Malibu, California, four months after the pair announced their engagement in an Instagram post in April.

Overhead (paparazzi) images from the wedding show that three of Tish's children — Brandi, Trace and Miley — were in attendance, and each part of the bridal party. Her two youngest children with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, Braison and Noah, were not there.

Instead, the pair, who are 29 and 23 respectively, documented their time together in nearby Los Angeles.

On Instagram, they shared a video of their 'day out' at Walmart and posted about a sleepover they had on the same night as the wedding.

In one post, Noah said Braison, who lives in Tennessee, "flew here to see me!!"

Image: Instagram @noahcyrus.

If there was any doubt this was pointed, Noah did all this in a t-shirt featuring her dad's face.

In what could be a subtle response, Trace uploaded a childhood photo featuring his mother and him with only two of his siblings; Brandi and Miley.

Murmurs of a Cyrus family split have been going on for a while now, especially since Miley unfollowed her dad on Instagram (and he then responded in kind) last year, months after his divorce from Tish was publicised.

On August 25, 2023, Miley will release a new song called 'Used To Be Young'. Miley recently said that date is important to her — it will mark the 10-year anniversary of her infamous 2013 VMAs performance, but also falls on Billy Ray's 62nd birthday.

Following her wedding, Tish seemed to confirm fan speculation that Miley's song could be about her father, as she liked a tweet that featured lyrics from another unleased Miley song, which said: "It's just that my dad didn't always know how to say that he's proud of who I am".

Image: Twitter.

Tish and Dominic 'hard launched' their relationship on social media in November 2022.

She and ex Billy Ray confirmed their divorce in April of that same year, but in her filing Tish said they had been separated for two years. They share Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 23, and Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, from her previous marriage.

Billy Ray is engaged to Australian musician Johanna Rosie Hodges, known as Firerose.

In a 2021 interview, she told Live With Kelly And Ryan that she had first met Billy Ray 10 years earlier on the set of Miley's Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram @noahcyrus.