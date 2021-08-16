"How can you sleep so soundly?" A letter to every new father, from the mother of your child.

Dear new father.

You’re going to get a divorce (or split… you know, if you just never felt like marriage was for you).

Not today, probably not tomorrow or next week. Not even likely next year. But the next, or five years from now, or ten…fifteen…

You’ll think it’s the infidelity, or the emotional detachment, or that the spark was lost, or that your partner changed, or any of the other oh so common reasons people dream up and convince themselves was the downfall of such things.

But the truth is, the end of your partnership happened now, a long time ago, with a shade that lives in your wife’s shadow.

The thing you can’t put your finger on that lurks in the dark circles under your wife’s eyes is resentment, and it’s fed daily by a myriad infinitesimal inactions that pass you by.

How did your wife get a nine-month head start?

She was sick and tired, maybe scared and emotional, she went to appointment after appointment, changed her diet, her daily routine, followed every instruction and still found time to read books and research what was happening and what was to come.

How many books did you read?

How is it that they placed a baby into your arms first, and your face was so surprised, as though you didn’t understand she grew a human while you meandered in your thoughts as if nine months were nine years and you had all the time in the world?

She didn’t see it then, so flushed with joy and in love with how enamoured you are with the being you made together. But later, in the dark, alone, she’ll wonder…