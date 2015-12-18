Tinder Nightmares Episode 1: The art lover.

Are you on Tinder?

Are you disillusioned by the sleazy 4am propositions and unwelcome requests to see what you’re wearing?

You’re not alone.

Ana Maria Bello is an actress from Sydney who frequents the dating app, and while she’s had some fun swiping left and right, she’s equal parts bemused and frustrated by the conversational skills of her topless Tinder suitors.

After discussing this with her best friend and confidant, Tim Reuben, an idea struck the pair: What if Tinder conversations DID happen in real life?

And, well, the rest is history.

You can continue watching the Tinder Nightmares series below:

There are 7 episodes in this series, you can watch them all here.

