In 2019, Tina Turner told Oprah she was 'ready to go'. For the next year, Oprah waited for 'the call'.

Oprah Winfrey had readied herself for "the call" in 2019.

She had just been to visit Tina Turner at a hospital in Switzerland, where the music legend told her she was tired and ready 'to leave this earth'.

"I left the hospital thinking that would be my last time seeing her," Winfrey wrote in an essay honouring her friend on Oprah Daily.

"I was on alert for a full year afterward, waiting to get 'the call' from her devoted husband, Erwin. Instead there were calls with news of improvements, new treatments, therapies, doctors. There were setbacks and stabilisation. I even received an invite to celebrate her 80th birthday, then her 82nd."

Turner had a series of medical emergencies in recent years, including a stroke and intestinal cancer. In 2017, her husband Erwin Bach donated a kidney when she went into kidney failure.

'The call' Winfrey was dreading didn't come for another four years, until Winfrey's friend Gayle King's phone blew up with the news.

Turner died on May 24, 2023, following a long illness, at the age of 83.

"The words stunned me into immediate tears," Winfrey wrote.

Winfrey and Turner at the premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in November 2019, which was Turner's final public engagement. Image: Getty.

The two women — titans in their respective careers — make sense as close friends. But according to Winfrey, she was somewhat of a Turner 'groupie' before she had a personal relationship with her.

She said that Turner was her hero.

"I started out as a fan, then was a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then we eventually became friends and I got to eat eggs with truffle for the first time at her breakfast table, laugh in her kitchen, attend her wedding to [husband] Erwin.

"I would've been fine remaining a Tina groupie, but becoming her friend was a blessing in my lifetime."

Winfrey and her talk show even went on the road in 1997 to follow Turner's Wildest Dreams tour. She recalled having a Turner-inspired wig made, which she then started wearing "at all times".

She even joined her hero on stage at a show in Los Angeles, saying she'd never been more nervous for anything in her life.

In 2004, Turner surprised Winfrey on an episode The Oprah Winfrey Show celebrating the host's 50th birthday, and Winfrey's scream when she realised what had happened has gone down in talk show history.

In her essay, Winfrey honoured her friend's courage and thanked her.

"She is our forever goddess of rock 'n roll and was someone who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life," she wrote.

"She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn't know existed... I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best."

Feature image: Getty.