Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock and Roll', has died aged 83.

Tina Turner, widely referred to as the 'Queen of Rock and Roll', has died aged 83.

The US-Swiss singer died peacefully in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long illness, her publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, Tuner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

The singer is married to music executive Erwin Bach, who she wed in a Swiss civil ceremony in 2013.

It was a second marriage for the music star, who was previously married to musician Ike Turner from 1962 to 1978.

In her 1986 book, Turner narrated a harrowing tale of abuse, including suffering a broken nose during the course of her marriage to Ike, who died in 2007.

She had suffered ill-health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

In autobiography Tina Turner: My Love Story, published in 2018, she revealed that Bach saved her life by donating one of his kidneys.

Last year, Turner said following her son Ronnie's death at the age of 62 that he "left the world far too early".

Her other biological son, Craig Raymond Turner, died aged 59 in 2018.

Outside of her personal life, Tuner is one of rock's most famous voices who had hits including 'Proud Mary' and 'The Best'. Her famous track list also includes the Bond theme track for 1995's Golden Eye, with a tune of the same name co-written by Bono and The Edge of U2 fame, as well as songs 'We Don't Need Another Hero' (Thunderdome), 'What's Love Got to Do With It', 'Private Dancer', 'Let's Stay Together' and many more.

In 2008 she duetted at the Grammys with Beyonce for a rendition of 'Proud Mary' which featured both the powerful singers, in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other's choreography.

Other notable duets through her career included performing with David Bowie and in 1985 she took to the stage with The Rolling Stones' Sir Mick Jagger during Live Aid.

A musical based on her life, titled Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, opened on London's West End in 2018.

Her career spanned more than music, with her starring in the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome alongside Mel Gibson and she also appeared in 1993's Last Action Hero.

In 2021 she sold the rights to her back catalogue after reaching an agreement with BMG for an undisclosed sum, signing over her share of her recordings, her music publishing writer's share and her name, image and likeness, the company said.

Her solo works include 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which together have sold more than 100 million records.

