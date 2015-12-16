News
entertainment

Tina Fey impersonates (and probably offends) half of Hollywood.

Tina Fey is a woman of many talents.

The former SNL writer and star, 30 Rock creator and mother of two is a master of improv and one of the funniest writers going around.

But channeling Robert De Niro just isn’t her thing.

On The Tonight Show this week to promote her new film Sisters (which also stars her BFF and fellow funny lady Amy Poehler), Fey is challenged to a game of ‘Celebrity Impressions’ by host Jimmy Fallon.

Lulled into a false sense of security by her questionable De Niro efforts, Fallon thinks he is a shoo-in.

But he hasn’t seen Fey’s Jack Nicholson…

Watch the hilarious game here:

