Yes, the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was pure chaos.

In a sequence of events that I shall file neatly in my 'I don't know what to do with this' drawer, actor Timothée Chalamet took a break from filming his ping pong biopic to attend a lookalike competition.

A lookalike competition for himself.

And he didn't even win.

You see, when Timothée isn't donning a suspiciously small moustache to film Marty Supreme, he is making appearances at his own lookalike contest in New York City's Lower Manhattan.

The event was attended by hundreds of would-be-Timothées and as a few of these faux-Timothées were getting their photo taken, the very real Timothée showed up. Because, of course!

After taking loads of photos with fans, word started to spread that the actual Timothée Chalamet had rocked up, and the actor was eventually escorted away.

But this was just the beginning of the drama.

The event was held in Washington Square Park, however, just minutes into the competition, police arrived. They ordered the group to disperse, and gave organisers a $500 USD ($755 AUD) fine for hosting an "unpermitted costume contest."

And on this blessed week of Halloween. Big narc energy!

It got worse. The police later escorted one particularly wonky Willy Wonka away in handcuffs. When asked what prompted such hectic measures, police would not explain further.

"It started off as a silly joke and now it's turned pandemonium," one witness, Paige Nguyen, told news publications.

After police ushered the crowd away, the large group relocated to a new park.

The event was initially advertised on flyers that were stuck around New York and organised by YouTube personality Anthony Po.

Because why wouldn't one hold an event to find who walking this earth most looks like Timothée Chalamet?! A reasonable request!

Po carried a novelty cheque titled 'Best Tim' to the amount of $50 USD through the streets of Lower Manhattan, as onlookers carried signs inscribed with words like 'Hi Timothées'.

I mean, $50 does seem a tad low considering the money spent on transport to the event and an outfit to be at your Timmy best, but I guess the honour itself is priceless.

During the actual competition, aspiring Timothées were trimmed down by simply standing on stage and receiving a chorus of either cheers or boos.

If they were popular, they might cop a stray 'You're so hot!' from a rogue audience member.

The finalists were asked a series of very important questions to ensure they were fit for the Chalamet crown. They had to answer what their romantic plans were for the actor's rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The finalists were then quizzed on their French proficiency and what they plan to do to make the world a better place.

For the real Timothée, he once famously mused (not in French, but in English) during a 2022 press junket that, "I think it's tough to be alive now. Societal collapse is in the air — it smells like it."

But with the real Timothée a no-show for the actual award portion of the evening, the crown (and $50) was given to Miles Mitchell, a crowd-pleasing Staten Island college student who came dressed as Willy Wonka and tossed candy from a briefcase to the audience.

"There were so many good lookalikes. It was really a toss-up," Miles said at the event.

"I'm excited and I'm also overwhelmed."

The feeling is mutual, Miles. What a time to be alive! Viva la Timmy time!

Feature image: TikTok/@sierrajpruitt/@jadiecakes_.