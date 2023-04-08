Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? A very serious investigation.

In odder news, it appears the internet is convinced Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are... dating.

The wild rumour has gone viral this weekend, after a source claimed the reality TV star, 25, and actor, 27, have been seeing each other for some time now.

On Friday, Deuxmoi — an anonymous gossip Instagram account — posted a tip that said: "Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl… Kylie Jenner."

The gossip account then posted several follow-ups from more anonymous sources.

Someone else said Chalamet and Jenner have been dating since Paris Fashion Week... which *Googles dates* went from February 27, 2023 to March 7, 2023.

They apparently plan on attending Coachella 2023 together.

The only real piece of evidence that backs up the claim is the fact that both Jenner and Chalamet attended the same group dinner with Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny a few months ago.

Interestingly enough, rumours have been swirling about those two dating as well — which means there could have been a double date going on.

But was there? Really...?

When sharing tips about the potential couple, Deuxmoi added the warning "read with caution" suggesting they aren't even convinced.

Everyone else is just as confused.

In January 2023, it was reported Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, who is the father of her two children [five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire], officially split up.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told Us Weekly.

"This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

