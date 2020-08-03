"I made a mistake." Timm on Bachelor in Paradise's Bula Banquet drama, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "I made a mistake." Timm responds to last night's Bula Banquet drama on Bachelor in Paradise.

Last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise was certainly eventful... to say the least.

After a very dramatic Bula Banquet, a fight broke out between Ciarran, Timm and Matt.

The argument mainly had to do with the "bro code" and the fact that Matt didn't ask Ciarran’s permission for coupling up with his ex-girlfriend Renee. Timm also claimed that no one in paradise liked Matt and things got very loud and confusing from there.

Now, Timm has posted a video to Instagram saying he "made a mistake".

"I just want to jump on here and clarify that I don’t think women are objects at all nor do I think they should be owned by anyone," he said in the video.

"I don’t think any of my actions over the two shows have shown me disrespecting women, I don’t make misogynistic comments, you don’t see me sleeping around. What I will say is that I will 100 per cent own speaking out of line, I am a child sometimes, I act before I think," he continued.

"The thing with Matt and Renee, it was just me being a bit too loyal to my friends and having tunnel vision on everything. I suppose you live and you learn, I watch this back and see that I made a f*cking mistake.

"I understand it’s a TV show, but what you don’t see is me getting up first thing in the morning and apologising to Matt and Renee."

Matt later commented on the post, saying there are no hard feelings between the two of them.