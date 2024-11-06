The 24-year-old who announced her own death in a powerful last video.

Popular TikToker, Bella Bradford has died aged just 24, sharing the news herself with a final pre recorded video.

Bella had been battling a rare form of cancer, called Rhabdomyosarcoma, in her jaw﻿, passing away on October 15, according to the video.

Bella had amassed more than 20,000 followers sharing Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos as well as her insights into her life with advanced cancer.

The video featured Bella's final GRWM where she showed off her cute outfit, after sharing the sad news with her followers.

Bella's caption included a heartfelt message, thanking the TikTok community for its love and support through her final stages of life.

"I am so grateful," she wrote.

"Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.

@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA — Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October. Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful. 💛♾️ ♬ original sound - Bella Bradford

"What a privilege it is to grow old."

Bella reminded her followers to live life to the fullest.

"I wish you all a beautiful life and please remember to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old".

"Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion."

Bella's message was accompanied by another note to her followers, including details of her passing.

"Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October. Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful."

At the end of the video, Bella verbally thanked her followers.

"Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives," she said.

"I wish all the best for every single one of you."﻿

Feature image: TikTok/@bellabradford0