The 6 backyard trends you'll see everywhere this summer, according to TikTok.

I spend a lot of time on TikTok. And yet, I have no idea what the latest trending dance is, I've missed every viral sound effect and if there's a new Netflix meme, I won't know about it until it hits Instagram.

"Brat Girl Summer" and "Demure"?

Completely missed me.

My TikTok is 20 per cent food videos (mostly involving melted cheese), 20 per cent cleaning hacks and the rest is pure #GardenTok.

If you haven't discovered it yet, #GardenTok is this magical corner of the internet where people turn their backyards into personal paradises — whether it's designing the ultimate deck, growing the most incredible plants or pressure washing their garden path.

It's heaven.

Most videos tell you how to achieve the final look, and my favourite ones always involve time or money-saving hacks.

While it's not the place for getting up to speed on pop culture references, GardenTok has been a constant source of inspiration for me as we finish up our third home renovation.

Based on my extensive research (aka hours of scrolling), here are the six backyard trends you're going to see everywhere this summer, according to TikTok.

1. Rebranding the deck

TikTok has officially rebranded the backyard deck as the #OutdoorRoom. It's no longer just a space between the house and garden, it's where the best hosting happens.

People are styling their decks with the same attention to detail they'd give to their indoor spaces — think full colour schemes, luxe lounges, cozy cushions, rugs, sculptures and even framed artwork.

Lighting is a big deal too, with string lights and lanterns bringing the vibes.

It's all about making the deck feel like an extension of the home, but one where you can actually enjoy the summer breeze (and not stress about crumbs).

A hack to achieve this trend? Like any good room, it starts with the right foundation — literally. Keeping your deck looking loved is key, especially when it's the main hosting zone.

A hack to achieve this trend? Like any good room, it starts with the right foundation — literally. Keeping your deck looking loved is key, especially when it's the main hosting zone.

There's almost no prep involved, you just shake the EasyDeck Maintenance Coat, load it into the EasyDeck Applicator and apply. In just 40 minutes, your #OutdoorRoom is dry and ready for guests.

It's an easy, mess-free solution that can be used as an "inbetweener" to quickly refresh and touch up the deck when needed. And the applicator pad included with the EasyDeck Applicator is specially designed to remove dirt and dust from timber whilst applying an even coat.

So, you really can make plans at the last minute and have the deck ready — and the barbeque fired up — in less than an hour.

2. Backyard getaways

Forget jetting off to Europe, TikTokers are bringing the vacation vibes to their own backyards, redesigning their outdoor spaces to capture the magic of their favorite holiday spots.

Whether it's the sun-soaked terraces of the Amalfi Coast, the lush greenery of Bali or the retro charm of Palm Springs, they're reinventing the traditional Aussie garden.

Loni Parker on TikTok has transformed her Queensland garden into a 1960s Palm Springs paradise. She painted her fences white, used breeze blocks for structure, added sandstone rocks and pebbles as ground cover, and of course, topped it all off with cacti of all shapes and sizes. A total desert dream.

Hack this trend: Dreaming of Sicily after watching The White Lotus? You can capture that rustic, laid-back charm with a few key changes.

Think terracotta pots overflowing with lavender or olive trees and whitewashed outdoor furniture. Add some string lights, pour yourself an Aperol Spritz and you're basically there — no flight required.

3. Pocket-sized pools

Not everyone has the space (or budget) for a massive in-ground pool, but that doesn't mean you can't live out your H2O: Just Add Water dreams.

Pocket-sized pools are becoming more popular, especially in the inner-city where space is limited.

@tilecloud.com.au Still so obsessed with this transformation 😍 This is the beautiful home of our Co-Founder, Drew. We did the first reveal of the @redfernrenovation project here on Insta almost a year ago to the day! Pool: @plungie.australia Builders: @heuvelconstruction Sheer Curtains and Blinds: @diyblinds ♬ suara asli - A P R I L L Y A - A P R I L L Y A

From small plunge pools to jacuzzi spas, and even ice baths (because if it's good enough for athletes and celebrities, why not?), TikTokers are making the most of whatever outdoor area they've got.

The best part? These mini pools don't need to be permanent.

Hack this trend: High-end inflatable or paddling pools are an affordable and non-permanent way to try the pool trend without the big commitment. There are some surprisingly stylish options out there and when summer's over, you can just pack them away.

4. Smart gardens

Smart home technology is making its way outdoors, and TikTok has taken note. Think automated lighting that turns on at sunset or voice-activated assistants controlling outdoor speakers.

This trend is also about making gardens more efficient and easy to manage. If Garden Zaddy (yes, that's his actual name on TikTok) has his way, we'll all have sensor-based smart irrigation systems hooked up this summer.

@gardenzaddy Every part of my garden is either connected to a smart timer, or passively watered by a pressure based system. The first thing I got that put me down this path was my Smart+ system from @RainPoint and I’ve never looked back. I’m stoked to be adding their solar timer for my seedling setup, which connects in the same app that I use for the rest of my garden. So if you’re looking to spend less time watering and more time growing and enjoying your garden I highly recommend it! #rainpoint #gardenwater #dripirrigation #smartgarden #smarthometechnology #waterwise #lowmaintenancegarden ♬ original sound - Garden Zaddy

Hack this trend: You don't need to invest any money to get into garden tech. Use ChatGPT (free of charge) to troubleshoot plant problems, get gardening advice and even plan out garden layouts.

Simply ask ChatGPT questions like, "I live in [suburb name], why are my tomato plants turning yellow?" and get instant tips on overwatering or nutrient deficiencies relevant to the soil and climate in your area.

Not sure what plant you've got, let alone what's wrong with it? You can upload images of your plants to ChatGPT or Google Lens, and AI will identify it and give you more accurate suggestions.

It's like having a virtual gardener. Did I mention it's also free?

5. Colour blocking

Colour blocking was all over the Chelsea Flower Show this year — which, if you're not familiar, is basically the fashion week of gardening.

GardenToker Nicole, who is an art teacher and graphic designer by day, is obsessed with this trend and has been showing the rest of us how to do it right.

@compass.acres What’s color blocking?! 👇🏼 By trade I’m an Art teacher and Graphic designer, by hobby I dabble in landscape design and I love to marry all three of these! Bright colors are usually very eye catching, BUT if you have a ton of random plants all different colors, it can become an eyesore. The best way to grab people’s attention to saying WOW— is by taking the same color, or similar, and creating large patches of these in the garden. For a beginner I would say use the same plant that is shorter and create a border. This will absolutely draw the eye in! Intermediate- use the same color plant as a border then use a complementary colored plant behind it to really make it stand out — Complementary colors are : Red- green Blue- orange Yellow- violet Expert- Create a visual garden with multiple color blocks intertwined and weaving in and out from each other. No matter where you are in your gardening stage, give this a try. A persons eye loves to visually settle on areas that repeat and make a pattern— so this is why people love color blocking in the garden! Do you have an area in your garden that has color blocking? . . . . . #compassacres #flowersmakemehappy #gardendesign #gardening #gardencoach #gardentips #colorblocking ♬ original sound - NICOLE

Hack this trend: While bright colors can be stunning, too many clashing shades can make your garden look chaotic. The secret? Group plants of the same or similar colours together in large patches to create a bold but cohesive look.

For beginners: Start simple, choose one plant and use it as a border around your garden. Repetition is key here, and it will instantly draw the eye.

For intermediates: Kick it up a notch by using a border of one colour and pairing it with a complementary colour behind it. For example, red with green, blue with orange or yellow with violet.

If you're feeling expert: Get creative and weave multiple colour blocks together. The goal is to have colours intertwined throughout the garden, making it look like a living piece of art.

6. Vertical gardens

This is a great trend for tiny gardens. Vertical gardens have been around for a while, but thanks to Bridgerton season 3, TikTok fell in love with them again.

Think of a vertical garden as the perfect way to transform your small backyard or courtyard into something lush. They can be purely ornamental and full of flowers or totally practical and stuffed to the brim with herbs. Imagine never again buying a $5 bunch of coriander only to see it wilt before Taco Tuesday.

Hack this trend: TayBeepBoop has a great tutorial for creating stunning hanging vines using cheap items she found online.

