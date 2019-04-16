When Tiger Woods won the Masters, all eyes were on his two children, Sam and Charlie.

In 1997, Tiger Woods won his very first Masters.

Just 21 years old at the time, Tiger Woods hugged his father Earl Woods as he celebrated the historic win.

Now, 22 years later, Woods has embraced his two children, 11-year-old Sam and 10-year-old Charlie, in the exact same spot.

It’s a comeback that’s been a decade in the making.

Ten years ago, Tiger Woods put his family through hell after a sex scandal that saw his marriage crumble.

What followed was a trip to sex addiction rehab and an arrest for driving while high on a cocktail of drugs.

The golf star also underwent fusion surgery for back pain – a surgery that left him unable to walk unassisted.

Watch Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters Tournament. Post continues after video.

For Woods, it was his two children that inspired his road to recovery.

“He’s really matured over the last few years,” friend and Golf Channel analyst Notah Begay told CBS.

“A lot of it had to do with him having to deal with his human side,” Begay said.

“When you’re injured and you’re hurt and the future is uncertain, you start to ask yourself a variety of questions. He came up with really great answers … [and] that really helped him develop as a father and as a friend.”

Fearing a future where he wouldn’t be well enough to play golf alongside Sam and Charlie, Woods spent years preparing to return to golf professionally.

“It means the world to me,” Woods said of his children’s support on Sunday.

“Their love and support, I just can’t say enough how much that meant to me throughout my struggles when I really just had a hard time moving around,” he said.

“Just their infectiousness of happiness; you know, I was going through a tough time physically. There was a lot of times when I really couldn’t move, and so that in itself is difficult,” he added.

“But just to have them there, and then now to have them see their Pops win, just like my Pops saw me win here, it’s pretty special. I’m excited about show-and-tell at school.”

Woods shares his two young children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

While married to the Swedish model, the golf ace slept with an astounding 120 women.

In 2010, Nordegren walked away from the couple's five-year marriage with more than $100 million in the divorce settlement.

But while their split wasn't always amicable, the pair have committed to co-parenting their two children.

Speaking to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert in 2016, Woods described co-parenting with Nordegren as "simple".

"We have Sam and we have Charlie. And we love them so much that we are going to whatever it takes to make that work. That's how it happened," he said.

And Elin Nordergren feels much the same.

"My relationship with Tiger is centred around our children and we are doing really good - we really are - and I am so happy that this is the case, he is a great father," she told People in 2014.



From a young age, Woods' kids have watched their dad compete in various tournaments.

While they're usually seen watching from the sidelines, the two children have also served as caddies for Woods.

Although Woods' daughter Sam has more of an interest in soccer, Woods' son Charlie has begun competing in golf.

In 2016, Charlie competed in the U.S. Kids Golf South Florida Tour.

"He's got some parts in his swing that I'm trying to do. It's a little frustrating at times," Woods said in 2015.

Just like Woods' own father taught him how to play, Woods is committed to training Charlie.

