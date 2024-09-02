News
news

A tiger has mauled a woman at the Dreamworld theme park.

A trained animal handler has been hospitalised after a tiger mauled her while she was working at the Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital on Monday morning in a stable condition with injuries to her arm. Queensland Ambulance confirmed a woman is being treated for multiple deep lacerations on her arm.

"Dreamworld acknowledges an incident that occurred involving one of the park's tigers and a trained tiger handler," a theme park spokesperson told AAP.

"This was an isolated and rare incident, and we will conduct a thorough review accordingly."

Dreamworld is Australia's biggest theme park with an assortment of rides and animal exhibits. Police were seen arriving on the scene and the park is now open to the public.﻿

More to come.

With AAP.

Feature Image: AAP.

