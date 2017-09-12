News
The Biggest Loser trainer Tiffiny Hall has given birth to her first baby.

Fitness entrepreneur Tiffiny Hall, 33, has welcomed her first child with her comedian husband Ed Kavalee.

The former Biggest Loser fitness trainer announced the arrival of her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon on Instagram, sharing his name with her 68,000 followers: “Welcome Arnold Martin Kavalee.”

The author and media personality told News.com.au in August that she won’t be rushing back to the gym soon after giving birth.

“There’s a lot of effort that goes in to the bounce back,” Hall told the publication.

“Hours at the gym and calorie restrictions. I’m not up for sacrificing time with my new baby to be pumping it out at the gym.

“My body has changed, and that’s all right. I have put on weight, but it’s beautiful, glorious weight.”

Hall and Kavalee, who stars on Channel 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention?, have been married since 2014.

Congratulations!

