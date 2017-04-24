Tiahleigh Palmer's foster brother is seeking to skip his committal hearing.

The foster brother of slain Brisbane schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer has sought to move the case against him forward without going to a committal hearing.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday heard Trent Thorburn, 19, who is facing charges of incest, perjury and perverting the course of justice, has applied for a registry committal, which would allow the case against him to shift to the district court without a full committal hearing.

The matter has been adjourned until May 31 but the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions may approve the application before that date.

Tiahleigh’s mother Cindy Palmer was present, as she has been for every court date involving Thorburn and his family, when the matter was briefly mentioned on Monday.

“It is important to keep coming, obviously I want to get justice for my daughter,” she said outside court.

“Just when I think it’s going to keep dragging on, it comes out of nowhere pretty fast … just deal with it as it comes.”

Thorburn’s father Rick has been charged with 12-year-old Tiahleigh’s murder, while his mother Julene and brother Josh, have been charged with perjury and perverting the course of justice.

Tiahleigh’s body was found on the banks of a northern Gold Coast river in November 2015, several days after she was last seen alive.