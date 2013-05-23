Thursday's news in just two minutes.

1. The Fairfax papers report today that the rising costs associated with school fees, and child care mean that raising kids is at least 50 per cent more expensive than it was five years ago. Hands up if you didn’t need a research study to tell you that, huh?

2. A soldier who was serving in the British army has been hacked to death in broad day light in London. The two men who killed the soldier with machettes, forced onlookers to film the event on their smart phones.

The men were shouting ‘Allah Akbar’, which means ‘God is great’ in Arabic throughout the attack and turned their attack on police officers who arrived at the scene.

3. Gina Rinehart has been listed as the richest person in Australia for the third year in a row. Rinehart has an estimated fortune is $22.02 billion (that’s down from last year’s 29.17 billion). Next on the BMW’s rich list was Frank Lowy ($6.87 billion), James Packer ($6 billion) and Anthony Pratt and family ($5.95 billion).

4. Flight attendants have revealed to news.com.au who the passengers are that they’re most likely to give a free upgrade to. Apparently women traveling in groups are the least likely to get a business class bump up while single, well dressed men are the upgrade recipients of choice.

5. Authorities in Western Australia are looking into the possibility that Kathreen Ricketson and Robert Shugg – the couple who died last week while snorkeling off near the Ningaloo Reef – could have been stung by a jellyfish.

Kathleen and Robert were on a year-long road trip when the incident occurred. Their two children – a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy – watched on from the beach. There have reportedly been a spate of Irukandji jellyfish stings off the coast of WA in recent months. The Irukandji jellyfish is just 2.5 cm in diametre but produces poisonous venom.