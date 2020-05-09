YUM: The easy 3 ingredient fudge we can’t stop making in lockdown.

While many people find baking fun and therapeutic, there are plenty of others that find it… well, stressful.

Despite our best efforts, some of us can’t help but end up with baking fails on our hands where there should have been artisanal sourdough.

If you can relate, then this unbelievably simple recipe might just be for you.

Foodie Instagram account FitWaffleKitchen is known for creating seriously delicious treats (Mars Bar Rocky Road and Nutella Brownies, to name a few). And now, the culinary wonder behind the account has shared her easy fudge recipe.

Not only is it quick, it requires just three ingredients. Behold!

Ingredients

1 tin of condensed milk

500 grams white chocolate

125 grams KitKat (plus eight KitKats if you want to create a base)

Method

Line the base of the baking tray with KitKats. Pour the condensed milk into a saucepan. Add the white chocolate and stir over low heat. Stir continuously until everything is combined to prevent it from sticking to the base and burning. Turn off the heat and fold in the 125 grams of KitKats. Only stir once or twice to create a nice swirl. Pour the mixture into a lined baking tray, and do it quickly so it doesn't set. Put the tray in the fridge for a minimum of three hours.

Ingredients

One tin of condensed milk

510 grams of white chocolate

20 Oreo biscuits, crushed

Method

Pour the condensed milk into a saucepan. Add the milk chocolate and stir over low heat. Stir continuously until everything is combined to prevent it from sticking to the base and burning. Add the crushed Oreos and folded them into the mix. Save some to scatter on top at the end. Pour the mixture into a lined baking tray, and do it quickly so it doesn't set. Press the leftover Oreo chunks into the top and leave to set at room temperature or in the fridge if you want it done faster.

Ingredients

One tin of condensed milk

50o grams of milk chocolate

15 Reese's Cups, crushed

Method

Pour the condensed milk into a saucepan. Add the white chocolate and stir over low heat. Stir continuously until everything is combined to prevent it from sticking to the base and burning. Add the chopped Reese's Cups and fold them into the mix. Pour the mixture into a lined baking tray, and do it quickly so it doesn't set. Add the spare Reese's Cups and press them into the top. Put the tray in the fridge for a minimum of three hours.

Ingredients

1 tin of condensed milk

400 grams of white chocolate

100g Lotus Biscoff Spread

Optional: crushed Lotus biscuits.

Method

Pour the condensed milk into a saucepan. Add the white chocolate and stir over low heat. Stir continuously until everything is combined to prevent it from sticking to the base and burning. Add the Biscoff spread and if you want to add the biscuits, add them too. Save some to scatter on top. Pour the mixture into a lined baking tray, and do it quickly so it doesn't set. Put the tray in the fridge for a minimum of three hours.

Which one will you be making? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@fitwafflekitchen