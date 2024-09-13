The upcoming Stan Original Series Thou Shalt Not Steal feels quintessentially Australian at its core.

"You didn't know about me, eh? That's it. Say goodbye to your ball bags," the show's protagonist, Robyn, starts the trailer off with a bang.

The series had a warm reception at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will be available to watch from the comfort of your home very soon. Coming to Stan on October 17, the show promises drama and a whole lot of laughter.

From AACTA award-winning filmmaker Dylan River, the show is set in Australia in the 1980s, and follows a young Aboriginal delinquent Robyn in her search for the truth behind her family's secret. After she escapes from detention, she crosses paths with an awkward teenager Gidge and the two, reluctantly, team up and journey across Australia's outback to find the answers they need.

Things get heated during their dangerous expedition across the country, as Robyn is pursued by Maxine, a sex trafficker whose car she stole, while Gidge's father Robert, a preacher who has a few skeletons in his own closet, follows suit to find his son. And a chase begins.

Still from Stan's Thou Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan

The cast boasts a stacked ensemble, starring Natasha Wanganeen (Stan Original Series The Tourist, The New Boy), Warren H. Williams (True Colours, The Secret Daughter), William McKenna (The Messenger, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Darren Gilshenan (Stan Original Series No Activity, Stateless, Harrow), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, The Office Australia), Damian Walshe-Howling (Last King of the Cross, Janet King), Geoff Morrell (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Top of the Lake: China Girl), Justin Rosniak (Mr Inbetween, Last King of the Cross), Andy Golledge (Robbie Hood), Eddie Baroo (Irreverent, Blueback), Fletcher Humphrys (Stan Original Series Scrublands, Last King of the Cross), Kelly Butler (Love My Way, Packed to the Rafters), Anni Finsterer (The Gloaming, Wentworth), Andy McPhee (Wolf Creek, Animal Kingdom), Chloe Brink (Raising Thunder), Emily Taheny (Stan Original Series Population 11), and Bonnie Sveen (Home & Away, Rosehaven)

Produced by multi-Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Ludo Studio, the series will also be screening at SXSW Sydney 2024 on Tuesday October 15.

Stream Thou Shalt Not Steal only on Stan from October 17.

Still from Stan's Thou Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan

Feature image: Stan.