There's a ripple of excited energy in the air at any premiere, but last week at the Araluen Arts Centre in Alice Springs, that energy quickly tripled.
On October 17, Alice Springs locals and creators alike gathered to celebrate the Australian premiere of the new Stan Original Series Thou Shalt Not Steal, which was directed and co-created by Dylan River (Mystery Road: Origin, Robbie Hood). River was in attendance, alongside cast members Miranda Otto, Will McDonald and Sherry-Lee Watson.
Thou Shalt Not Steal is an eight-part series that follows Robyn (Watson), a young Aboriginal girl who escapes from detention and then reluctantly teams up with an awkward teenager named Gidge (McDonald). The pair travel across the outback in a stolen taxi in search of her father, and in the hopes of unraveling some family secrets.
Chasing after them during this off-the-rails road trip is Maxine (Otto), a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge's disheveled and unreliable father Robert (Noah Taylor), who has been posing as a fraudulent preacher.