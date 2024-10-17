When it came to casting the lead role of Robyn, River said finding the right actress seemed like an impossible task at first. At least, until Heartbreak High actress Sherry-Lee Watson appeared on the scene.

"What I was most nervous about after we finished writing the series was how we were going to find an actress to play our main protagonist Robyn," he said. "I knew I needed to find a girl from Alice Springs; a young girl who was confident, and who could act. There were a bunch of other criteria that I knew this actress really needed to be able to pull this off, and I was very worried I wouldn't find that person.

"Then I got a bunch of auditions sent through by the casting agent from around Australia and Sherry Lee sent in an audition," he continued. "She's quite a few years younger than me, and I didn't realise she was from Alice Springs. She'd been in Heartbreak High and she'd gone away to study in Melbourne. So she already had the runs on the board and it was like the stars were aligning.

"Sherry was the first person we cast and then I asked her who she thought should play Gidge and straight away she said (fellow Heartbreak High star) Will McDonald, not knowing he had already sent in an audition.

"With my previous work, I've realised that I was sort of preaching to the converted slightly with Mystery Road and work like that," he continued. "I hope this show accesses a new audience and I really think that what we've made is a light, easy watch. We tried to make something that is short and sharp and fast and that you want to watch quickly."