news

This video will be the reason you never text and drive again.

BY MAMAMIA TEAM

Xzavier was eight years old when he was hit by a driver who was sending a text. He is now paralyzed from the diaphragm down.

Chandler hit and killed three children when he ran his car into a family who were travelling on the road in front of him.

Debbie was placed in a coma after she was hit by a car while she was walking her dog. She can’t remember the accident and can no longer work or live independently.

This video is 35 minutes long, but we’re begging you to watch it and share it with your networks.

The film is called From One Second to the Next and it profiles four individuals – Xzavier, Chandler, Debbie, and Reggie – whose lives have been affected by texting and driving.

Once you watch it, you’ll never text and drive again.

Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    The Robert Mueller Report

    Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

    The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

    Mamamia Out Loud

    The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

    No Filter
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???