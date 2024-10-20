The 6 things you need to know about women's cricket in Australia right now.

The temperature is rising. The barbeques are firing. There's a faint scent of mango and sunscreen in the air, and it doesn't get dark until way past your kids' bedtimes.

That's right: summer is officially (well, unofficially, but let's not get hung up on technicalities) here, and that means it's time for the cricket.

If you're anything like me, and this is the first summer you're really committing to being a women's cricket fan, you're probably a little lost right now.

You've got the enthusiasm in spades, but a couple of questions too — like what should we be watching, where and when — and also, why?

Well, my friends, it's time to stop panicking and start listening, because I interviewed Brisbane Heat player Charli Knott for all the goss you need to know about women's cricket right now.

1. If you're a first-timer, look no further than the Big Bash.

The Weber Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) kicks off on October 27 with a face-off between back-to-back champions Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval. This should be your first port of call if you're uncertain about cricket or new to the sport.

"Cricket, especially Big Bash, is a really easy sport to get into as a first time fan," Charli told Mamamia.

Big Bash games are a shortened format, so Charli said you can "expect a little bit more action than in a one-day match — there'll be bigger hitting, more fours and sixes, more fun for the crowds and generally a little more hype from the fans' perspective."

As an added bonus, this year marks a milestone for the Weber WBBL as they celebrate their 10th anniversary, so there are a few surprises planned, including live entertainment like performances by DJ artist Kinder.

Die-hard cricket fans should know they're still getting a lot of bang for their buck. Charli told us that fans can still expect up to three hours of cricket, alongside "big halftime shows, performers, all sorts of entertainment and fireworks". Plus, you'll get to see homegrown legends and international stars like Ellyse Perry (who made the switch from the Matildas to cricket), along with powerhouses like Grace Harris and Meg Lanning.

2. If you've never watched a game of cricket before, the format might surprise you.

Cricket teams are made up of 11 players, but unlike soccer or football, not everyone is on the pitch at once. "It might be a bit weird if you're used to even numbers on each side, but you'll get used to it quickly", Charli promised.

The other basics you need to know? There are six balls to an over, and number of overs per game varies by format. For a Big Bash game, each team plays 20 overs, while the Women's National Cricket League plays 50 overs.

3. You can watch games on TV, but attending matches in person is better.

"The atmosphere at any live game of cricket is great," Charli said. "It's definitely family-friendly. Families are one of our main fan bases and there are always lots of little kids running around."

The inside scoop? "Women's teams are often playing at smaller grounds with grassy hills that young kids can run amuck on, and there's lots to entertain them," Charli revealed. Just another reason to get behind your local women's team.

Need more convincing? The WBBL features the highest paid female athletes of any sports league in Australia, and attending a WBBL is one of the very best ways to show your support for women's sport.

Not to mention, the WBBL tickets start from just $20 for a family. That's impressive and cheap for a family outing (you'll know that if you've taken the kids to the cinemas lately).

4. The WBBL players are just as keen to impress as you are to watch.

Charli confessed that the upcoming WBBL season feels like a big deal from the players' perspectives.

"There's a big atmosphere about it," she said. "There's been a lot of time and money put into advertising and marketing. We're expecting bigger crowds and a bit more hype about the season. We'll be flying between different states to play, which is exciting. And when you know you've got fans at the game, you really want to impress."

"We all really look forward to playing WBBL because it's just a fun competition with a lot of hype. It's something we're training for and shaping up for all year," Charli said. "We really spend most of the year preparing to play in this comp, so it's a lot of fun."

5. Women are playing at Australia's biggest cricket stadiums this coming season, and it's a big deal.

While men's sport in Australia has historically dominated its female counterpart in both broadcasting and attendance, there's a groundswell of support behind female Australian athletes in the air that's hard to miss. That means: bigger crowds, bigger stadiums and a whole lot more fanfare.

The upcoming season of the WBBL features the Stadium Series hosted at some of Australia's biggest stadiums: the Gabba (November 9), the SCG (November 10), the MCG (November 15) and Adelaide Oval (November 16), with the finals from November 27 to December 1.

If that's not enough stadium cricket for you, the Women's Ashes Test Match against England will also take place at the MCG between January 30 and February 2, 2025.

In summary, it's big news for Australian women cricketers across the board, and an even bigger atmosphere for the fans lucky enough to see them play.

6. Australian women cricketers are world class, and they have the stats to back it up.

Zooming out to an international level, new fans should take note: the Australian women's cricket team is, quite literally, the best in the world.

They've dominated international competition for more than a decade, and are currently the top team in all world rankings. And we're holding some pretty impressive records, too: the first person to ever hit a double century in one-day cricket was an Australian woman, Belinda Clarke, in 1997 against Denmark.

