News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

opinion

Stop glorifying “The Work”: A very unpopular opinion about mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meditate. Exercise. Eat a Mediterranean diet. 

Practise mindfulness. Dabble in Buddhism. Take ice cold showers. Float in a sensory deprivation tank. Try a week long silent retreat.

Read Eckhart Tolle and Brene Brown and Deepak Chopra while journalling and reciting positive affirmations in tree pose. Breathe. Set boundaries and think your way out of every negative thought but feel everything fully and download the Calm app but PUT YOUR F**KING PHONE DOWN. 

Sweat and stretch because distress lives in the body, but also drink more water and detox and eat more leafy greens because distress starts in the gut, but also focus on nothingness which is impossible to do which is why you should do it because you control every thought and distress starts in the mind. 

Everything needs healing because all of it is broken. 

Breathe. 

Examine your trauma bonds. Recognise your patterns. Meet your inner child and unpack your ego stories. 

Say the unsaid. Write letters to the people you love. Uncover the unconscious. Breathe. Speaking of, book into that breathing workshop. Try acupuncture and reiki and bodywork and see a naturopath.   

Go to bed early and sleep.

Then wake up to the sound of your pounding alarm, tired in your bones from all The Work. The Work that doesn't stop. The Work designed to free you.

And when you still feel like shit - which you might - you'll hear the faintest whisper. 

Maybe, the voice says, before the sun has even risen, you just have to work a little harder. 

One of the best-selling books in the world right now is by Dr Nicole LePera, creator of "the holistic psychologist". Her book, which you'll find in just about every bookshop window in the country, is called How To Do The Work. 

Then you've got author Glennon Doyle's brand new podcast climbing the charts. It's called We Can Do Hard Things. 

Brene Brown likes The Work. So does podcaster and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss, and psychologist and author Jordan Peterson. Dr Phil was always a big proponent of The Work. 

And the theory sticks because within it lies something true. Sure, prioritise your mental health. Sometimes, getting better means doing the harder thing. All the evidence says eating well and exercising does wonders for your head. That's a decent message. And for some people, it's exactly the right course of action. 

But I can't help but speculate that in 20 years we'll look back at the narrative we're currently telling ourselves about mental health and think: We were putting people through a very unique kind of torture. And for a whole heap of them, it wasn't working. 

People are driving themselves mad trying to do The Work. Not long ago, I was one of them.

Then, one day, I went to the GP. I told them I was sick. And they provided me with personalised care. For me, that included medication and seeing a clinical psychologist whose version of The Work wasn't necessarily the same as what we see in popular culture. 

While being proactive about our mental health is encouraged, the idea that one size fits all is a myth. 

We will not all get better by doing the same work because we are not all starting from the same place.

Once I received some direction from a professional, I wasn't Sisyphus pushing a boulder up a hill every day, only for it to roll down every time it neared the top. I could sleep. The sick feeling in my stomach disappeared. 

I do not pretend for a moment this is the solution for everyone. But in glorifying The Work we are only telling one side of the story. 

If we truly believe mental illness to be a health condition like any other, then why do we think the treatment can be administered by the one suffering? That a patient can be their own doctor? 

We love The Work because it's familiar. In a capitalist, neo-liberal society, that values labour above all else, we're socialised to believe that all good things sit on the other side of hard work. 

Listen to today's episode of Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below. 

But isn't The Work a covert way of telling us that if we're unhappy, we're just not working hard enough? 

Medication is being set up in opposition to The Work. As though it's the 'easy' solution or a way to 'cheat'. To refuse the medication and instead cure your illness with ice baths and mantras is framed as more noble. More courageous. You ran the marathon. The others caught a bus and met you at the finish line. 

So perhaps it's time to stop idealising the struggle. 

Mental illness can be lethal. It must be treated seriously. For some of us, The Work will never be enough.

What we want is for people to get better. 

That might mean medication. Or sitting across from your GP, saying you need help. 

And neither means you didn't work hard enough. 

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner or in Australia, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

Tags: mental-health , health

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

julia.stanley 6 hours ago 2 upvotes
It's an interesting perspective Jessie, and agree that advocating for only one approach for solving mental health doesn't end well.  Also I'm glad you are feeling better.

But from personal experience 'The Work' has been absolutely life changing. After a decade of antidepressants and therapy I wasn't really getting much better. Stuck on the mouse wheel of anxiety & depression, I was repeating the same behaviour and feeling extremely stuck. I'm still taking the medication and doing the therapy, but 'The Work' as suggested by the The Holistic Psychologist has completely changed my life, and offered me a life line out of dark, unhappy place that I was beginning to think I was going to be stuck in forever. Medication and therapy just wasn't enough for me.

I don't think The Work is the problem, but perhaps the way we often approach it? If approached with self-compassion and forgiveness and an acceptance that it's ok if we don't manage to do it all, it's really powerful. We just need to be gentle with ourselves and keep doing our best (and also be gentle with ourselves when we realise we haven't been gentle with ourselves!!).

Brene, Glennon and Nicole form The Holistic Psychologist all STRONGLY advocate for self compassion. None of them suggest if you are still struggling you aren't working hard enough or are doing something wrong.  They are just suggesting different ways for people to feel better - suggesting more options.   And that's what it drills down to, we all need to be encouraged to find the combination of treatments that works for us - so we can all start to feel better. 

anonymous 10 hours ago 1 upvotes
We need to learn to tolerate the ‘feeling-like-shit. Not expect to feel blissful all the time. Who told us that we should? 
rush 17 hours ago 1 upvotes
@anonymous where has anyone here said they want to feel "blissful" all the time? As far as I can tell, most people just want to be functional, and not feel like it's taking all their energy and willpower just to get through the day. And why should anyone have to tolerate feeling like shit for an extended time, especially if it's caused by a chemical imbalance? If a diabetic feels like shit, there's nothing wrong with them taking insulin to make them feel "normal" again, why should it be any different for someone with depression or anxiety?
cat 13 hours ago
@rush exactly, it's in our DNA to avoid negative feelings because thats how our body and mind tell us something is wrong. That doesn't mean we should feel blissful or expect perfection, but if something hurts you should try to find out why and treat it. 
mamamia-user-482898552 13 hours ago
@rush I guess what people are missing is that no illness comes with a pharmacological "quick fix" without some kind of adjunct effort ("work") required. For instance, a diabetic needs to make significant adjustments to their lifestyle and risk factors in order to avoid secondary (potentially life-threatening) complications - it's not just a matter of taking a bit of insulin or popping a pill or two. Whilst I am far from being anti-medication in mental illness, we do need to recognise that pharmacological means are only one part of the bigger fix. 
MORE COMMENTS