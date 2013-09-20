Highlights from the week that was.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Keeping track of all the news in the week that was is almost as hard as keeping focused on a Friday afternoon. So we decided to try and solve both those problems for you, with a Friday arvo highlight reel of all the bits you need to know.

You’re welcome.

Australia:

1. The ACT Legislative Assembly has introduced legislation to make gay marriage legal for the first time in Australia:

The ACT’s Marriage Equality Bill will now be debated and is expected to be passed in October.

The Bill received a standing ovation from the public gallery when it was tabled.

2. Prime Minister Tony Abbott has announced his new cabinet.

It is as follows:

Warren Truss, Deputy Prime Minister

Matthias Cormann, Finance Minister

Julie Bishop, Minister for Foreign Affairs (Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party)

George Brandis, Attorney-General and Minister for the Arts

Joe Hockey, Treasurer

Barnaby Joyce, Minister for Agriculture

Eric Abetz, Minister for Employment and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on the Public Service

David Johnston, Defence Minister

Christopher Pyne, Minister for Education.

Nigel Scullion, Minister for Indigenous Affairs

Malcolm Turnbull, Minister for Communications

Peter Dutton, Minister for Health and Minister for Sport

Andrew Robb, Minister for Trade and Defence

Greg Hunt, Minister for the Environment

Scott Morrison, Minister for Immigration and Border Protection

Kevin Andrews, Minister for Social Services

Phillip Ruddock, Chief Government Whip

Here’s some complex political analysis of the composition of the cabinet:

PM Abbott also announced that he would be taking on the role of Minister for Women. The general reaction to his appointment is best described as this:

3. Former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, has broken her silence since being ousted from the Prime Ministership in June.

In a column written for The Guardian, Australia’s first female Prime Minister has reflected on the shortcomings of both her own, and the new government, focussing on notions of power. Gillard was particularly critical of Tony Abbott’s plan to axe the Carbon Tax, saying: “Climate change is real. Carbon should be priced. Community concern about carbon pricing did abate after its introduction. Tony Abbott does not have a viable alternative.” The World:

1. After a 19-hour salvage operation, the Costa Concordia has been re-floated. Workers used jacks and cables to bring the 114,000 tonne ton ship upright, 18 months after it capsized off the coast of Italy and killed 32 people. The salvage operation reportedly cost $859 million, which makes it the most expensive of its kind.