The week in gossip: Jen gave her eggs away, a Bieber proposal and more

It's been quite a week in celebrity land. Hey, who am I kidding? There's never a quiet week in the gossip world. But I really enjoyed how the stars managed to be so down-to-earth, fun and REAL for a change. Here are my best moments ...

>> In perhaps my favourite gossip story of the week, Jennifer Aniston gave away her eggs. Details here >>http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-jens-giving-away-her-eggs/

>> Somehow I missed Aussie celebrity chef Curtis Stone renewing his wedding vows a few weeks ago, less than two months after the first ceremony. But so, it seems, did everyone else, so I think I got away with it. He said "I do" again to Lindsay Price in Las Vegas on July 27. Details here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-curtis-stone-renews-his-vows-in-vegas/

>> Meanwhile, Fergie had another baby shower. And shared the pics on social media. See the shots here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-lea-michele-dedicates-award-to-cory/#slide2

>> Lisa Robin Kelly, who starred as Eric Forman's sister on That '70s Show for five years, died in her sleep after a long struggle with addiction.

>> We recapped Jennifer Lawrence's five most unforgettable celebrity encounters. My favourite is when Jack Nicholson tried to hit on her during an interview. It still makes me screech. See them all by clicking here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-curtis-stone-renews-his-vows-in-vegas/#slide4

>> After months of bratty behaviour, Justin Bieber has finally done something noble for a little girl with a life-threatening disease, gallantly accepting her marriage proposal. Click here to read the touching details >> http://bit.ly/17PvTfq

>> Less touchingly, pics also emerged of him pranking his Grandma while in the nude. See them here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-lea-michele-dedicates-award-to-cory/#slide5

>> And Taylor Swift fell out with Selena Gomez because of Selena's continuing and inexplicable fascination with her bratty ex. Which is a great excuse to run this awesome GIF again.

>> It also appears Taylor Swift has a sense of humour. Photos have emerged of the 'no trespassing' sign at the singer's Rhode Island mansion - and it includes a cheeky reference to her song 'I Knew You Were Trouble'. Hear that, John Mayer? Stay away ... We may just have to revise our opinion of her, she kind of rocks ...

>> Katy Perry told Tony Abbott she wouldn't vote for him in the upcoming Federal election. Click here to read why >>http://bit.ly/140ryZm

>> Prince William announced that he'd be bringing Prince George to Australia for a visit next year. More details here >> http://bit.ly/19tZC4l