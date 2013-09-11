The week in gossip: weddings, babies and $4.5million closets

Ironically I was in Los Angeles last week for work and totally out of touch with what was happening in Hollywood. Here's the best celebrity gossip I missed ...

>> Anne Hathaway is selling her Brooklyn apartment (below). And I love the way Today reported it: "Actually, a clarification: Anne Hathaway is selling her Brooklyn closet." Apparently the actress never moved into the apartment, but used it to store clothes while she and her husband lived in another unit in the building. And it's on the market for $4.5million. How's that for a walk-in wardrobe?

>> By now, you've probably seen - or at least heard about - the video clip for Miley Cyrus' latest single, 'Wrecking Ball', in which the starlet sits on a wrecking ball in various states of undress, licks a hammer and generally looks quite angsty. Well, somebody out there in Internet land decided the video could be enhanced... by super-imposing Nicholas Cage's face onto Miley's body. Watch it here.

>> Harry Potter author J.K Rowling and Warner Bros announced that her Hogwarts textbook, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, will be turned into a film that follows the adventures of the book’s fictitious author, Newt Scamander. More details here.

>> Simon Cowell confessed to talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel that while he now enjoys a close relationship with his mother Julie – a socialite and former ballet dancer – he didn’t recognise her for the first years of his life because he was raised by nannies.

>> Robin Williams has given an interview to Parade magazine confessing the reason he's returned to TV in The Crazy Ones - starring opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar - is because he needs the money: "Divorce is expensive. I used to joke they were going to call it 'all the money,' but they changed it to 'alimony.' It's ripping your heart out through your wallet."

>> A Middle Eastern prince donated $500,000 to the Hurricane Sandy relief effort in exchange for 15 minutes of face-to-face time with Kristen Stewart. According to our calculations, that's just over $33,000 per minute, or $555.55 per second. No pressure on K-Stew or anything.

>> Emily Blunt confirmed she's pregnant with her first child to husband John Krasinski. "They both want kids, it's one of the reasons they got a bigger place, in a neighborhood that you can raise a family," a source told US Weekly. "They both couldn't be more excited."