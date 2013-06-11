Fluff: The Voice final four.

1. The Voice finalists.



The Semi Finals kicked off last night with an epic coaches’ performance of Ricky Martin’s Livin La Vida Loca.

And Delta Goodrem sure shook her La Vida Loca all over the stage.

Sequins and booty shaking aside, the final four were decided from audience voting with Team Ricky’s Miss Murphy, Team Delta’s Steve Clisby, Team Seal’s Mitchell Anderson and the controversy of the night, Team Joel’s Kiyomi Vella all being sent home.

The finale will screen on Monday night and the reportedly two frontrunners to take out the title are Harrison Craig and Luke Kennedy.

2. Catherine Zeta Jones, Charlize Theron, Chloe Sevigny and 15 other celebrities share a surprising problem. And you can help them fix it. Details here.

3. Prince Harry saves soldier from gay hate attack. Natch.

Is there anything Prince Harry can’t do? Oh yeah, he’ll probably never be the King of England but I digress.

A gay soldier has revealed that the Royal ‘saved’ him from being beaten. Swoon.

Trooper James Wharton revealed in a book extract published by The Mail, “I think I’m about to be murdered by the infantry” to Prince Harry who was his tank commander at the time for bragging about ‘scoring’ with another male soldier.

Prince Harry reportedly said: “Right, I’m going to sort this shit out once and for all.”

“Harry climbed out of the tank and started having a go,” said Trooper Wharton.

“He wasn’t holding back. Prince Harry was sticking up for me and putting a stop to the trouble.

“I had been on track for a battering and had been rescued.”

Prince Harry told him: “I told those other lads to back the f–k off.”

Wharton had previously been hospitalised after a vicious beating by a fellow soldier in London.

4. From nip slips to crotch flashes, these star fashion faux pas have given the public an unexpected eyeful … Check out Hollywood’s 20 biggest OOOPS moments …

5. Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen her before.

When one of your best friends has the fashion reputation of wearing dresses made of meat and soft toys, would you be nervous about having said friend in your bridal party?