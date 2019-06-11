Oh. The Super Switch's Ben once tried to win Georgia Love's heart on The Bachelorette.

Well.

If there’s a better genre of story than ‘we’ve seen this reality star we all just met on A DIFFERENT reality show before′ then we have never come across it.

Tonight, after a few sad months without having people fake marry other people on our television screens, there’s finally a new Married at First Sight–esque show in town.

In new show The Super Switch: Group Therapy, six struggling couples say goodbye to their partners to live in an experimental relationship with a total stranger.

Much like The Seven Year Switch, when something goes wrong between the fake couples or even between the real couples, the six couples come together to hash it out in group therapy sessions.

Yep, it’s just as dramatic as it sounds.

Watch a teaser trailer for The Super Switch: Group Therapy below. Post continues after video.

But there’s one other aspect that’s got viewers talking.

Ben, who entered the experiment with his partner of one year, 28-year-old Christie, previously vied for Georgia Love’s heart as a contestant on The Bachelorette in 2016.

The now 35-year-old had a memorable (albeit short) appearance on the show when he tripped on his way to meet Georgia.

“I’m falling for you already!” Ben joked before admitting that he had already done “three nervous poos” before meeting the Bachelorette.

Speaking to Now To Love, Ben admitted that although his experience on The Bachelorette was "blink and you'll miss it", it encouraged him to convince Christie to apply for The Super Switch.

"I just wanted her to also experience it," he said.

"It was like an amazing emotional journey. It was so surreal and you know it was like an exciting time – doing media and just the production and everything."

He's also learned from his past reality TV experience.

"Maybe don't go on and let the first line I talk be about poo," he joked.

Ben and Christie decided to go on the show as while Christie is ready to settle down and move in with her partner, Ben is still enjoying the party life.

“Christie is more focused than me on settling,” Ben says.

Christie, who feels like her feelings are on hold, is willing to walk away from the relationship.

“If we’re not going to move forward, I’m really not going to waste my effort with this person," she said.

The first episode of The Super Switch airs on Channel Seven on Tuesday, June 11, at 7.30pm.

