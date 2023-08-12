The 'Supers' rewrote the game for the industry. Behind the scenes they were helping each other survive.

When it comes to the realm of supermodels, there's one decade in particular that stole the show.

Throughout the 1990s, it was Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington - along with a handful of other equally stunning models - dominated the catwalks and magazines.

They rose to fame when these four and the late Tatjana Patitz featured together on a British Vogue magazine cover in January 1990. Soon after the iconic cover, all five of them appeared in George Michael's music video for his song Freedom!.

Crawford later reflected on the five of them starring in the video, saying it "coincided with the 'birth' of the supermodel and brought music and fashion together in an exciting way".

From that point onwards, everyone recognised these women's faces and they were soon described as "fashion's Spice Girls". But behind the scenes, not everything was rosy.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Super Models. Post continues below.

"We all came from small towns, small beginnings, and I think when I finally got in the big city there was that feeling that I didn't belong. Like I was an imposter," Crawford said this week to British Vogue.

Out of all the women, it was Campbell and Evangelista who have spoken of having the most fraught of times in the modelling spotlight.

Throughout the late '80s and early '90s, Campbell broke numerous records, one such example being she became the first woman of colour to appear on the September issue of US Vogue.

At the same time, Campbell struggled with substance abuse and spent time in rehab.

She has also repeatedly spoken out about racism in the fashion industry.

"Why was it that I was doing the same job as my [white] colleagues and had to take less money? Why was I booked for the shows but not the ads? I was not close-mouthed, she said.

Evangelista has also opened up about how she felt preyed upon while in the realm of modelling.

She also spoke about her allegedly abusive marriage to French fashion mogul Gerald Marie, saying she believes the women who have made allegations of sexual assault against him "are telling the truth".

In a joint interview with the four supermodels, Evangelista noted that Turlington had often provided her with support during that challenging time, even if Evangelista hadn't always accepted it.

But it was their friendship that saved them, all the women said.

"There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty," noted Campbell. "When one is down you pick the other one up. If something great happens to one of us, we’re the first to wish each other congratulations. What people don't understand is that we never had any competition or b*tchiness between us."

As Crawford noted recently, her supermodel friends were like her "second family".

Now decades on from that moment in time, a new docuseries called The Super Models is coming to Apple TV+.

The four-part series - airing on September 20 - will spotlight the careers of Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington. The docuseries promises to reveal how these women dominated the elite modelling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry.

And to celebrate the docuseries, the four women have also re-appeared on the cover of British Vogue in celebration of 33 years since their first iconic group cover.

As for what their lives look like now, all have turned significantly to the philanthropy and charity sector.

For Crawford, she retired from modelling in 2000 but has continued to appear in occasional campaigns and photoshoots. She has since launched furniture lines and is active with many charities.

Crawford went on to marry businessman and former model Rande Gerber in 1998. The pair have two children, Presley in 1999 and daughter Kaia in 2001, who is a successful model in her own right.

When it comes to Campbell, she has released a novel, an RnB album and 25 different perfumes - in between appearing on the cover of nearly every major fashion magazine around the world.

She has also continued her activism work and was awarded an honorary doctorate from The University of Creative Arts (UCA) in the UK for her impact on global fashion in 2022. Campbell is a recent mum of two, welcoming her second child this year at age 53. She shared Crawford was the first to meet Campbell’s daughter. Turlington visited next, within two weeks of the little girl's birth.

When it comes to Evangelista, she retired from the catwalk in 2001, but continued to work in the industry until 2016 when she experienced a rare post-procedure complication after a cosmetic treatment.

The complication profoundly affected her confidence and for years she became a recluse. Only in recent years has she returned to public life, saying it was her only child, son Augie, who helped her regain her confidence.

Outside of her modelling work, Evangelista has remained a vocal activist for HIV/AIDS research and awareness, as well as for breast cancer research.

Turlington retired from modelling when she was just 25, going back to her studies. She continued her studies at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health while also keeping a hand in the world of fashion most recently in a campaign for Louis Vuitton.

In the last decade, Turlington has become as well known for her humanitarian and documentary work focused mostly on improving maternal and child health outcomes.

Reflecting on all they've been through together, Turlington told British Vogue she learned the importance of keeping their friendships sustained.

"Even though there are times in our lives when were not as connected, making the effort to keep things going and keep the line open is very important."

They reflected on the loss of Tatjana Patitz who was on the 1990 cover with them. She passed away earlier this year from breast cancer, aged 56.

And when it comes to how the industry has changed over the years, Campbell said she and group believe it's evolved positively in the right direction.

"Inclusivity and diversity - seeing more models of colour, creed, race, shape and age getting work is great. And seeing them accepted," she noted. "Today is historical. What I feel is the joy."

Feature Image: Vogue.

Calling All Skincare Enthusiasts! Complete this short survey now and go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers!