The Rock sings Christmas lullaby to his baby girl, melts hearts across the world.

It appears Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock, AKA the guy who stars in every movie about cars ever, AKA the world’s most buff man) has been turned into a major softie if his latest Insta upload is anything to go by.

The 43-year-old has posted a sweet video of himself serenading his new baby girl, Jasmine, with a Christmas lullaby as he rocks her to sleep.

The Rock took to social media earlier this week to notify fans that Jasmine had arrived a touch earlier than expected.

And, well, there’s not too much to say about his latest vid other than it’s freakin’ ADORABLE. It’s no surprise it has sent social media into a spin – it’s racked up a measly 716,000 likes in less than a day.

Trust us, 716,000 likes = A whole lotta cute.

The birth of his second child (the former wrestling champion also has a 14-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra) has clearly transformed The Rock into pure mush, and we’re loving it.

You can watch the cute father-daughter moment below (post continues after video).

DAW! You totally have a goofy grin spread right across your face right now, don’t you?

You so do, don’t even try to hide it.

What has been your favourite celeb upload this Christmas?