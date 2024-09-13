These hidden details in The Perfect Couple will change how you watch the show.

Netflix's surprise sensation The Perfect Couple is a captivating murder mystery that'll have you hooked.

Based on Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 bestselling novel of the same name, the show follows the wealthy Winbury family as they gather in Nantucket for a lavish beachside wedding. But then *dun dun* the festivities take a dark turn when a body is discovered floating in the ocean, setting off a gripping investigation that smashes open the family's meticulously created facade.

The cast is stacked with talent, led by Nicole Kidman as famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, and Liev Schreiber as her husband Tag. Bad Sisters star Eve Hewson plays the bride-to-be Amelia Sacks, with Billy Howle as her fiancé Benji Winbury. The ensemble is rounded out by the likes of Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy and Jack Reynor.

The series stays true to the book's core premise, but there have been a few noteworthy changes (including the ending) in adapting the story for the screen.

Upon its release, the show has quickly become an online phenomenon, with people praising the iconic performances, particularly Kidman and Fanning. So what actually went on behind the scenes of this murder mystery? We've dig up all the hidden details you missed.

The opening dance sequence caused a 'mutiny' among the cast.

The most unexpected moment from the limited series comes during the title sequence, as the cast — including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy — do a choreographed routine to Meghan Trainor's song 'Criminal', a sly wink at the family's sinister underbelly.

"I think I felt that I want to do something where we are telling the audience, 'This is going to be fun,'" director Susanne Bier told Variety.

"I feel this time [period] is a little bit gloomy and I felt I wanted to do something which had a lot of life and a lot of fun. And I wanted to see all the characters having fun."

However, the dance, which was choreographed by Charm La'Donna, didn't go down particularly well between some cast members.

Nicole Kidman took some convincing.

"Because I didn't feel like Greer would dance! I felt like Greer would watch," Nicole Kidman joked to Variety. "But I danced as Greer. I think it's great and I'm so glad they got us all to do it. 'Cause there's some joy in it."

Meghann Fahy even revealed to Variety that the cast was on a WhatsApp chain to try and get out of the dance. "Everyone was on that group saying they didn't want to do this because we just didn't understand," The Bold Type actress said.

"I actually have a really, really huge issue with learning choreography so I was very nervous about it."

But there was one person who was a big fan: Liev Schreiber.

"I wasn't in that [WhatsApp] chain," Schreiber told Variety. "The entire cast had a mutiny about this idea except for me, I was already in my trailer practicing the dance moves. I just like dancing, and I was kinda disappointed when it came out that I'm not in it more because I thought I did it really well."

You did amazing sweetie!!

@netflix bloopers and bts of the perfect couple's opening credits dance ♬ original sound - Netflix

Dakota Fanning clarified with The Hollywood Reporter that the group chat wasn't just about the dance.

"First of all, the cast had a WhatsApp chat throughout filming. It wasn't formed because of the dance. We had that one from day one."

Thankfully, the cast eventually got around the weird dance number.

"The God's honest truth is that at the end of the day, we were very, very joyful about it," Fahy said. "We all sort of ended up giving in to it. It was so fun and I actually weirdly think it's amazing."

Nicole Kidman asked Naomi Watts for permission to do the show with her ex-husband.

Kidman plays the wife of her longtime bestie Naomi Watt's ex-husband Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple, and yes, this did come up in conversation.

When the co-stars did an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Liev shared that Kidman "asked Naomi first if it was OK" to be romantically involved with her ex-husband in the show. Kidman added that "of course!" she did.

"Isn't that amazing?" Liev added. "That's how close they are."

Nicole and Naomi met as teenagers back in Australia and have remained close pals throughout their years of Hollywood success.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival, Watts confirmed that Kidman reached out to her first before agreeing to play his wife on-screen.

"We always check in, we're besties," Watts told EW. "That was very kind of her to do that."

Watts and Schreiber began dating back in 2005 and split in 2016, but have stayed on friendly terms as they co-parent their two children, Sasha and Kai.

Liev Schreiber was initially hesitant to do The Perfect Couple.

In the above interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kidman joked she had to "chase" Schreiber to signing on to The Perfect Couple.

"I had to beg him to marry me," Kidman said, before joking with the Ray Donovan star that he was "a little hard to get. You needed to be chased."

Dakota Fanning revealed a detail about her character (spoiler ahead).

ICYMI: Dakota Fanning's character Abby turns out to be the murderer. Fanning told The Hollywood Reporter that when she portraying the sassy character, she would sometimes play her as guilty and other times as innocent just to mess with the audience.

"There were certain moments, where [the director] Susanne was like, 'OK, do a take where you're the murderer.' We would do a few takes of a lot of things, especially at the beginning," she said.

"The part about Abby that we ended up leaning into the most was that once she's done the murder, she's forgotten that she's the murderer. In a way, she's disassociated from that and compartmentalised it in some sociopathic, pathological way. It almost doesn't exist in her mind."

Yes, the cast were freaking out to meet Nicole Kidman.

The cast have revealed that The Perfect Couple started filming about a month before Nicole Kidman joined to film her scenes, which meant that anticipation had been building among the young stars for the Oscar-winner to join them.

"I was so excited when she came!" Eve Hewson told radio station SPIN. "There was anticipation for like 'when Nicole gets here'… like oooooh!"

"What is it going to be like? Everyone was like, shaking," Jack Reynor joked.

Hewson then revealed that Kidman's arrival ended up coming at a hilariously awkward moment. "We were standing around 'rehearsing'… someone had their pants down to show us the boxers they were in," she laughed.

"It was me," Reynor confirmed.

"Nicole Kidman just walked in," Hewson continued as she couldn't contain her laughter.

"We're like, 'we're normal, we're normal, we promise.'"

This cast sounds like a hoot.

The Perfect Couple is streaming now on Netflix.

Feature image: Netflix.