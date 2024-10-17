'I just watched the Aussie remake of The Office and I have thoughts.'

The beloved mockumentary sitcom, The Office, is returning with an Aussie twist.

The highly anticipated Australian adaptation of the cult TV series will premiere October 18 on Prime Video. This marks the 13th adaptation of the iconic series, The Office, which was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, following successful versions in countries like the UK, US, France and India.

In the inept managerial role made famous in previous adaptations, the Australian version has made the ground breaking decision to cast a female lead for the first time in the franchise's history.

Watch: Prime Video's The Office official trailer. Post continues after video.

Comedian and actor Felicity Ward will step into the orthopaedic shoes of Hannah Howard, the managing director of a packaging company, Flinley Craddick, based in Western Sydney.

The show's premise follows the lovable Hannah as she faces her branch being shut down and her staff being forced to work remotely full time, which is a real post-2020 take on the show's concept.

In true The Office fashion, the quirky Hannah goes into survival mode to keep everyone in the office making deranged promises and setting up schemes to keep her "work family" together.

Felicity Ward in The Office. Image: Prime Video.

I was lucky enough to preview the series, and I found it laugh-out-loud funny, quirky and oddly touching. Somehow, the show simultaneously feels fresh and original but also like a familiar series that's existed for years.

The local reboot manages to seamlessly fuse the format of The Office with an Australian sensibility, featuring jokes that are distinctly Australian, with plenty of dry humour that will still appeal to a broader international audience.

But the show remains very much in the context of Australia, with plenty of wink-wink references like actor Russell Crowe and the Melbourne Cup.

Joining Ward in the ensemble cast are talented Australian and New Zealand performers, including Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens and Josh Thomson. The series also features guest appearances from beloved actors such as Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniak and Rick Donald.

Edith Poor is a standout in the oddball role of Lizzie, Hannah's second-in-command, who will stop at nothing to get the job done — no matter how unhinged her methods are.

Steen Raskopoulos is a breath of fresh air in his role of sales rep, Nick. After finding international success in stand-up comedy before making his TV debut on Feel Good and The Duchess, Steen has returned home for the role.

In The Office, the skilled comedian provides the perfect light relief as one of the few staffers who recognise just how bizarre Hannah's behaviour can be.

Shari Sebbens is the perfect yin to Steen's yang as his will-they-won't-they office wife. Shari is a familiar face on Australian screens off the back of her roles in Redfern Now, Top End Wedding and the Thor franchise.

Shari Sebbens and Steen Raskopoulos in The Office. Image: Prime Video.

Aside from the show's leading cast, there are plenty of other unique personalities who feel particularly reflective of the Australian office experience.

From a cigarette-smoking mother of two always on the edge of a nervous breakdown to a strange middle-aged man whom everyone in the office avoids getting stuck in never-ending conversations with, the quirky side characters are perfect additions.

But the glue that holds the whole cast (and show) together is Felicity Ward's Hannah, and she's everything you'd want from a flawed boss.

Ward masterfully captures the chaos of The Office's stereotypical manager, making the role her own with abundant outdated references and catchphrases, yet she remains utterly lovable

I love Hannah so much, and I know you will too.

Felicity Ward and Edith Poor in The Office. Image: Prime Video.

Ward has been a fixture on Australian TV for decades since she rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and went on to make multiple appearances on Spicks and Specks, Thank God You're Here and Good News Week.

Aside from a few brief appearances in movies Any Questions for Ben? and The Inbetweeners 2 and the recent Taika Waititi series Time Bandits, she hasn't done loads of acting work, but her turn as Hannah will likely change all that because she is sensational.

The stakes are especially high for the Aussie adaptation of The Office, which delivers an oddly relatable experience with its side-splitting humour and uniquely Australian jokes, it promises to resonate with viewers.

You'll need need to watch to see whether you think Australia has pulled it off, but I reckon there's loads of potential in season one that can be built upon for many seasons to come.

All eight episodes of The Office will land Friday, October 18 on Prime Video. Start your 30-day free trial today.

Terms and conditions apply.

Feature Image: Prime Video.