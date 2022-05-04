Hidden meanings and bathroom selfies: 8 moments you missed at the Met Gala.

Ah, the day after the first Monday in May.

Across New York City, famous people have woken up with hangovers, with their fancy Met Gala gowns on the floor, in a room full of pizza boxes.

Well, actually, who am I kidding? Stylists, managers and entourage will have ensured the safety of gowns, thrown out the boxes and placed a Gatorade on their nightstands. All I can hope is that someone, somewhere, woke up with their full face of makeup now squished under their eyes and on their chin. Just for relatability sakes, you know.

In case you missed it, the theme for this year's Met Gala was an homage to New York's Gilded Age, and while some celebrities delivered, others arrived in neon pink sneakers that nobody in 1882 could even have dreamed of.

But in amongst the wide variety of outfits, there were plenty of hidden details, behind-the-scenes and post-event moments you might have missed. Here are eight of them.

The meaning behind Kylie Jenner's dress.

Kylie's dress was one of the outfits most roasted online, because... well, it does give off big 'when you have your wedding at five and a tennis match at six' vibes.

After the red carpet, Kylie explained the meaning behind the design on Instagram, sharing it was a tribute to Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of fashion label Off-White.

Image: Instagram.

Virgil died of cancer in November 2021.

"Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," Kylie wrote.

"To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I'm humbled to wear this dress and honour my talented, beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever."

The tributes to the forgotten heroes of the Gilded Age.

I am neither a fashion nor a history expert but... the Gilded Age is revered for its prosperity. It was a time of major industrialisation in the US, where wages rose quickly and led to extreme wealth. Hence all the... 'gold' red carpet looks.

But conversely, the concentration of that money did not trickle down to everyone (what a surprise!) and there was a rampant exploitation of many immigrant workers.

So on the red carpet, a few stars interpreted the theme differently and decided to pay their respects to the less glamourous parts of the time.

Image: Getty.

Riz Ahmed's outfit was inspired by a traditional Gilded Age workers uniform, evoking the persecution that immigrants, particularly immigrants of colour, faced.

"This is an homage to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going," he said on the red carpet.

Similarly, Gabrielle Union explained how her Versace dress, which included a large red flower embellishment at the waist, represented the blood shed of people of colour.

Image: Getty.

"Because when you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat and tears. So we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of colour in this country," she explained.

Lizzo spotting Kim Kardashian on the red carpet.

Flute queen Lizzo was mid-performance when Kim K in all her Marilyn Monroe glory arrived at the Met, and her reaction was perfect.

I just feel like it's important for everyone to see this video:

Image: Instagram @kimkardashian.

Chelsea McLaughlin is Mamamia's Senior Entertainment Writer. For more pop culture takes, sarcasm and... cat content, you can follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Instagram.