Who are the confirmed judges for the new season of The Masked Singer?

The rumours are rolling in and that can only really mean one thing – yep, The Masked Singer is about to be back on our screens for a whole new season.

Although much is still under wraps about air dates and what mysterious animal or mythical beast will get behind the mic, it seems that we're being drip-fed details, with each week bringing a new juicy fact.

This week it's all about the judges – who are they, where are they from and what do they do with themselves. It's recently been confirmed that we're going to see new faces that will likely cause a stir and some familiar ones returning too.

So without further ado, these will be our judges for the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer judge 2023: Abbie Chatfield

The first to confirm she'll be returning for another wild season of reality guess who is Abbie Chatfield.

After appearing on the seventh season of The Bachelor Australia, Abbie became a huge television personality, scoring a gig on radio and launching her own podcast titled It's A Lot.

Since then Abbie has gone on to become somewhat of a feminist icon, openly discussing sex and taboo topics which she has been praised for.

We cannot wait to see the energy she brings to the new season of The Masked Singer.

If you don't already follow her, you can do some snooping here: @abbiechatfield

The Masked Singer judge 2023: Chrissie Swan

The new kid on the block, Chrissie Swan, has officially confirmed she is joining The Masked Singer as the fourth judge.

Chrissie is a media personality and radio presenter, having guest appeared on Channel 10s The Project and hosting her own radio show, The Chrissie Swan Show on Nova FM.

If you're interested in checking out her on socials, you can do that here: @chrissieswan

The Masked Singer judge 2023: Mel B

Spice up your life by tuning into the new season of The Masked Singer with former Spice Girl Melanie B, who will be returning as a judge for another season.

The singer-songwriter, known best as pop star Scary Spice, has been a reoccurring judge on the show and labelled a fan favourite – so it's no surprise we'll be seeing her face again.

If you're interested in checking out what Mel B gets up to in her downtime you can do that here: @officialmelb

The Masked Singer judge 2023: David Hughes

The only male judge to be on this year's panel is none other than David Hughes – but you probably best know this comedic fella by his nickname 'Hughesy'.

Built from his boots up, this working-class guy is known for his laid back 'how ya goin' attitude and humour, oh and also his work on television shows like ROVE and The Project.

If you're interested in checking out this man's socials you can do that here: @dhughesy

If we're going off the previous seasons, it's likely that the show will air in the latter half of the year, but until then we will keep you updated with all The Masked Singer news.

