It's time to put your detective caps on, borrow a 2007 copy of TV Week and open Wikipedia because The Masked Singer is upon us.

Get in losers, we're going guessing!

It's the most magical time of the year for reality TV fans who also consider themselves true crime buffs — it's the perfect show for couch detectives.

This bizarre format is all about following clues, dissecting riddles, and tracking down crims... who happen to usually be obscure Australian celebs we haven't thought about since Kevin Rudd was PM.

Our hostess with the mostess (outrageous suit) Osher Günsberg is back for season five, plus the 2022 judging panel are all returning (the Lindsay Lohan curse is broken??) with Dave Hughes, Abbie Chatfield, Mel B, and Chrissie Swan back on board.

The clues are especially vague this year, but we've done our best getting a head-start on deciphering them ahead of the series premiere on September 11, 2023.

Cowgirl

Cowgirl's first teaser hinted that she was a "Grammy-winning global superstar," with the judges calling her a "world-class performer" after she sang.

But in another clue, she was slatted as a "reality TV queen." Hmmm, bit confusing!

Guesses: While she hasn't won a Grammy (yet!), fans agree that the voice sounds exactly like RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act. Another contender could be Kylie Minogue, who won a Grammy in 2003 for 'Best Dance Recording'.

Crash Test Dummy

Crash Test Dummy had a bunch of clues dropped around their identity. They have potentially worn multiple hats including a Hollywood heartthrob, sporting superstar, and million-record seller.

Guesses: John Cena made the switch from WWE wrestler to Hollywood leading man. Michael Jordan is another possibility as not just the greatest basketballer of all time, but the star of Space Jam, which had a soundtrack that peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard charts.

Space Fairy

The first set of Space Fairy's clues said they're "the mask they're saying no one will ever guess" and "the biggest reveal yet."

In the latest clue, the mask was teased as a "global singing sensation." In another clip, Space Fairy's performs Blu Cantrell's 'Hit 'Em Up Style' and they can REALLY sing.

Guesses: Gabriella Cilmi or Tones and I have similar impressive husky pipes to this performer.

Bouncer

Bouncer's official contestant clue has yet to be revealed, but the quirky kangaroo's teaser showed the celeb belting out John Farnham's 'You're The Voice', prompting Dave Hughes to call him "a real talent".

Guesses: He sounds a lot like Australian musician Conrad Sewell, or potentially Nick Carter.

Snow Fox

No clues yet but Mel B referred to her as "a global superstar."

Guesses: It could literally be anyone so let's go with Oprah.

Grim Reaper

Grim Reaper hasn't dropped any clues yet.

Guesses: Someone a little dark and spooky? Maybe famous goth, Noel Fielding, or the twisted filmmaker Tim Burton.

Blue Bottle

The Masked Singer hasn't shared any concrete clues for Blue Bottle, but her teaser hinted at this season being "spicier than ever."

In a clip of her performance, Mel B was convinced it was her bandmate Baby Spice aka Emma Bunton.

Guesses: I'm going to have to agree with Mel B, this does sound like Emma Bunton's singing voice. That you, Baby Spice? The "spicier than ever" comment could also be a nod to other pop stars with spices for names, like TLC's Chilli or Ice Spice.

Tiny

The only clue we have for Tiny is that they might be a "celebrity super dad".

Guesses: Where to begin? Hamish Blake would be legendary. Other contenders could be The Bachelors' Sam Wood and Matty 'J' Johnson, or MAFS stars Michael Brunelli and Cam Merchant.

Fawn

Fawn has been teased as "Aussie royalty", along with a clip of the mask cranking out a hip-swinging rendition of The Pussycat Dolls' hit 'Don't Cha'.

Guesses: Princess of Pop, Kylie Minogue, comes to mind, or we could be talking a local queen of the screen, like Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, or Cate Blanchett.

But based on their voice, they sound like maybe... not a professional singer. The queen on Australian radio, Jackie 'O' Henderson, could fit the bill.

Bad Avocado

This mystery celebrity is a "billion stream powerhouse" which could mean a few different things. Are they a musician with a billion streams? Do they star in a smash-hit TV show on a streaming platform? Or perhaps, they host a popular podcast? Or appear on a YouTube channel?

Guesses: In the music world, a billion streams is typically an exclusive club reserved for people like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, and sadly, that ain't happening. But 'Dance Monkey' by Australia's own Tones and I remains the most-streamed song by a female artist.

It could be a rogue celebrity like Psy of 'Gangnam Style' fame, or someone slightly more accessible like The Kid Laroi, James Arthur or Lukas Graham.

Or it could be a star of one of Netflix's most viewed shows Squid Game, Wednesday or Stranger Things.

For a show that once unmasked '00s pop star Anastacia from inside a vampire costume, stranger things have happened!

The Masked Singer Australia premieres at 7.30pm on Monday, September 11, only on 10 and 10 Play.

Feature image: Channel 10 + Instagram/@matthewdavidjohnson/@jackieo_official.