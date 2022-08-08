Another season of The Masked Singer Australia is officially underway, and the guessing games have begun.

10 mystery celebrities will take to the stage this year to sing their hearts out while dressed in quirky (and arguably terrifying) costumes.

Then it is up to viewers at home and the judges to decipher exactly who they are. This year, Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes, Spice Girls singer Mel B, The Bachelor alum Abbie Chatfield and Big Brother star Chrissie Swan will be figuring out their identities.

Already, one masked singer has been uncovered, and it was surprising, to say the least.

Below is a roundup of all the hints, theories and uncovered celebrities under each mask.

Masked Singer: Who is Mirrorball?

Clue 1: "Mirrorball is ready to spin their way onto The Masked Singer Australia stage – but will they reflect the celeb under the mask?"

Clue 2: "I’m Mirrorball, I was born to do what I do and my parents knew it. But when the spotlight’s not on me, I don’t react. I’m proud and determined, close to grand in fact. Even when everything turns to ashes I go on unharmed. When you’re in the spotlight, you can be grilled by total strangers, that’s something you can bank on. I am the Mirrorball and now is my time to shine."

In the past, a mirror ball has been awarded to winners of Dancing With The Stars, and considering the clue references spinning, it could point to a famous dancing figure.

Fans of the show have guessed a range of celebrities – from Jessica Mauboy, to Courtney Act, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Bec Hewitt and Kyly Clarke.

In Mirrorball's short clip, she was standing in between one Mexican flag and another flag with the number 48 on it.. strangely, the number turned to ashes and a bodyguard thought, "That's hot". We also saw two framed photos on top of a piano. One was of John Travolta and the other was of Uma Thurman. That film was released in 1994 – we think that's when the masked celeb was born.

The judges have guessed Chloe Lattanzi, Samantha Jade, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Lohan and Miley Cyrus.

Masked Singer: Who is Zombie?

Clue 1: "Zombie joins us from beyond the grave. Typically, zombies are dead and slow, but rest assured our Zombie will put on a lively performance! It’s a no-brainer!"

Clue 2: "I'm Zombie and my performances will live forever. I used to feel entitled but I'm not as green as I used to be… or as orange. Would you care for a baked potato? I'm a Zombie, I’m not wicked but I'm not magical either. I was once upon a time. I'm Zombie and I'd rather die than lose The Masked Singer."

Perhaps the celebrity hiding behind the mask could be an actor who played a character who died? Another theory could be Wiggles related considering the reference to "baked potato" (don't judge us, we're trying here).

It seems others have guessed that Emma Watkins (former Wiggles star) could actually be Zombie.

Zombie could also be a musical artist who has toured the world but has since taken a much-needed break,

Judges guessed Idina Menzel, Heidi Klum, Janine Allis and Kate Ritchie for the Zombie.

Masked Singer: Who is Blowfly?

Clue 1: "I'm Blowfly, you know there are flys like me all over the world but I'm Aussie as. There's nothing I like more than cruising in a big V8, or maybe a high-five. Blowflies know the highs and the lows. Those days of innocence are behind me and now I am the possessor of much wisdom. For a Blowfly, I don't take crap from no one and that's why I'll win The Masked Singer."

Now, we're going to be honest, this is a hard one and we're left scratching our heads a little bit,

However, judges have already taken a stab at it by guessing Freddie Flintoff, Daniel Ricciardo, Charli Robinson and Stevie Nicks.

Considering Charli Robinson is a former Hi-5 member and her partner, Liam Talbot, is a V8 supercar driver, it doesn't seem entirely far off that she could be the masked singer.

Masked Singer: Who is Thong?

Clue 1: "Move over Pavlova, because there’s a new Aussie icon stepping up this season! The iconic double plugger, Thong! Will they flip or will they flop?"

Clue 2: "I love a Barbie and I also like a Banquet. Not at this beach though... I hope there is fish, I really love fish."

Possible theories: Last year, Pavlova turned out to be Jimmy Barnes, so fans are theorising his daughter Mahalia Barnes could be unmasked this year.

However, based on the visual clues in the clip (which shows Thong being amongst a loud crowd), we think they could be a tennis player considering the fact those sporting tournaments garner huge crowds (and the mask is wearing a visor!).

We are going to take a wild guess and guess Ash Barty is behind the mask. Fans though are convinced the masked up Thong is Barbie actor Margot Robbie though, as she got her start on Neighbours in the early 2000s.

Masked Singer: Who is Knight? Revealed.

Clue 1: "I am the Knight, the closest that Australia has to true royalty. I am a Knight but I prefer the evening. To get where I am I had to fight my way through, travel to true respect. This is my trusty steed, far happier to see me now than in the past. I like it more than horseless carriages.

Clue 2: "Easy there lightning, I have other plans. I wouldn’t say I was unforgettable but I am more often forgotten than not. Still, the good people of Switzerland almost sent me flowers, golden ones, but I prefer deep purple. I am the Knight but I shall be the little king of Masked Singer."

On night one of The Masked Singer, Knight was revealed to be none other than Neighbours veteran, Ryan Moloney.

He famously played 'Toadie' on the Aussie soap. Moloney managed to sneak past the guessing panel, who guessed Shannon Noll, Nick Cummins, Brendan Fevola and David Hasselhoff.

Masked Singer: Who is Tiger?

Clue 1: "I’m the Tiger, beautiful but powerful and dangerous. Although I am a Tiger, I do have links to lions. Either way, I love nature. The thunder doesn’t scare me, I just block it from my mind. But I do prefer the sun. I’m comfortable in the jungle, or even a nature strip. I am the Tiger, and I will tear this competition apart."

We guess Tiger to be a celebrity who is famous for being an athlete, but fans are convinced the masked singer is an actor, after they performed an intense rendition of 'Feeling Good' by Cy Grant.

Some of the guesses from viewers are Tim Campbell from Home and Away, Jason Donavon, who got his start on Neighbours, along with Russell Crowe, Timomatic and Chris Hemsworth.

The judges so far have guessed Jamie Durie, Paul Gascoigne, Jett Kenny and Tom Cruise.

Masked Singer: Who is Popcorn?

Clue 1: "Hi, I’m Popcorn, let’s have some fun! I went from nothing to huge in the blink of an eye, or that’s how it seems to you but there’s a lot of work in being an overnight success. Wikipedia says Popcorn’s ancestors come from Mexico, I don’t think that’s true but maybe it is because I’ve been in a lot of places. It’s hard to know where home is, if I got stuck on a desert island who would I want to be with? Kylie of course, and Lady Gaga. I’m Popcorn, and I’m here to have fun!"

After performing 'I Don’t Feel Like Dancing' by Scissor Sisters, fans quickly put forth a number of guesses including comedian Joel Creasey. The celeb, who is yet to be unmasked, told the judges that they have a "very strong connection" to a particular island, adding: "but it's not where I found love."

Judges have guessed Gotye, Rick Springfield, Troye Sivan and Tristan MacManus.

Masked Singer: Who is Caterpillar?

Clue 1: "I’m the Caterpillar but I see myself as a butterfly. You can find caterpillars everywhere, from coast to jungle. My empire is far and wide. I’ve travelled the world without travelling far at all. You can find me on the road and even in the air, I’m always on the move. I’ve been a scholar, I’ve also been a world champion, but not what you think. And did you know Caterpillars can jump? I’m Caterpillar and I will take the trophy home with me!"

Caterpillar performed 'Cloudy Day' by Tones and I, where they showed off their impressive vocals. Fans are absolutely convinced they heard the voice of Lisa Curry, who has travelled around the globe thanks to her impressive swimming career.

Not only that, but she also has competed in two world championships.

The judges guessed Carrie Bickmore, Sally Pearson, Emily Seebohm and Schapelle Corby

Masked Singer: Who is Rooster?

Clue 1: "I am Rooster, and I’m cocky for a reason. Some people see me as untamed, I’m okay with that. Maybe that’s why I’m so close to doing all the dumb things. Family is important to me, privately and publicly, but I don’t like to do a big song and dance about it. As a child, I learned about attitude. It’s kept me out of the darkest places, except once: a place without a chandelier. I’m the Rooster and I’m the boss of this barnyard."

When asked by the judges if they were a "religious person," Rooster's answer was short and sweet: "Where I grew up, I was surrounded by religion." Yup. It's as cryptic as it sounds.

The celebrity did perform '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars, which left many of us suspecting that Rooster could be singer Guy Sebastian – purely based on vocal chops.

Judges guessed Keanu Reeves, David Guetta, Russell Brand and John Farnham... which is very different to our guess.

Masked Singer: Who is Snapdragon?

Clue 1: They were seen holding a sign that read “Snapdragons love Jim Carrey” while a bodyguard approached holding a small chandelier.

Clue 2: "I’m Snapdragon and I’ve got the looks and the bite. Snapdragons may not breathe fire, but we are determined. The world of flowers is tough, we compete for our time in the sun but even then, you don’t really see me as I am. That’s why some people call me mysterious. I’m Snapdragon, and it’s time for me to blossom."

After listening to Snapdragon's killer performance of 'Sorry Not Sorry' by Demi Lovato, fans are just as sure as we are when we say the celebrity is either Kiwi singer Stan Walker or Sheldon Riley.

