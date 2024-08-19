It was television's night of nights! The 2024 TV Week Logie Awards, which means it was time to relive the past year in Aussie television. What a time to be alive!

The 64th Logie Awards were held in Sydney for the second year, as Australia's biggest names converged on The Star.

There's nothing that feels quite as uniquely Australian as the Logies. Every year, it's the same Australian personalities filing in for another awards: the morning show hosts, the prestigious actors, the TV veterans, the rogue reality stars, and of course, the entire cast of Home and Away.

After a successful hosting gig last year, Sam Pang returned to troll all the celebs as this year's presenter.

This year, the Gold Logie nominees were: Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Julia Morris, Larry Emdur, Robert Irwin, Sonia Kruger and Tony Armstrong.

So, who won the Gold Logie and what were the standout moments? Let's relive the magic right now!

On the Logies red carpet, Julia Morris helped Robert Irwin with his tie.

The I'm A Celebrity hosts walked the red carpet together with Gold Logie nominee Julia Morris helping to fix up Robert Irwin's tie. Cuties.

The work besties have logged on. Image: Getty. Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian wore matching bronze outfits.

They've taken couple dressing to the next level with this bronzed pairing. Equally important: Guy Sebastian wore a rather big hat.

Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian understood the assignment. Image: Getty.

Andy Lee understood whose moment it was on the red carpet.

Andy Lee may have been nommed for a Gold Logie but he understood that this was his fiancé Rebecca Harding was the star of the show. They were giving '60s vibe and I'm about it!

Rebecca Harding and Andy Lee have some lols on the red carpet. Image: Getty. A MAFS expert came dressed as a Gold Logie.

Alessandra Rampolla has thrown her name in for a Gold Logie by arriving dressed as the coveted statue. She has my vote.

Alessandra Rampolla has nominated herself for a Gold Logie. Image: Getty.

Another MAFS expert did NOT come to mess around.

John Aiken came to uncharacteristically slay at the TV Week Logies and slay he did.

'No more nice Johnny!!' Image: Getty.

Costa Georgiadis got stuck in a scrub bush on his way to the event.

Costa turned up looking bouquet-tiful but unfortunately picked up an assortment of twigs and flowers on the way to the Logies.

'And I'm thrilled by it!' Image: Getty.

Sam Pang outdid himself by savaging the celebrities.

Sam's opening monologue began with him enlisting the help of hype man Glen Robbins, Tom Gleeson via video and Kitty Flanagan who merely asked Sam to collect her award because he's 'already up there'. So true, Kitty!

The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese even made an unexpected cameo on a video call.

Sam came out on stage and jumped straight into roasting his fellow celebs, along with the wider TV industry.

"It's been a tough 12 months for Channel Ten, although they did bring back Deal Or No Deal hosted by Grant Denyer, a show where contestants get to open a briefcase and try to guess how much money the network is losing each week," he said to a mixed response of laughs and groans.

A gag about Home and Away's Ray Meagher got one of the biggest laughs.

"Big night for you, Ray, just sitting there nervously, waiting to see if you're included in the In Memoriam package. Just keep your fluids up, mate, the next couple of hours," he said.

As usual, Married at First Sight was the butt of the joke. "Reality shows continue to thrive. One of the biggest shows sees contestants thrown together, isolated and willingly eating testicles and sometimes anus. That's right, Married At First Sight continues to go from strength to strength."

But Sam saved his most savage zinger for another reality show. "The Voice is nominated for Best Entertainment Program and they're changing it up this season. Joining Guy Sebastian are two new superstar coaches Adam Lambert, who you'd know from Queen, and LeAnn Rimes, who you'd know from Googling, 'Who is LeAnn Rimes?'"

There were a few jokes that fell flat, like one taking aim at viral breakdancer Raygun, as Pang said "Raygun's parents have promised to get her breakdancing lessons," which wasn't quite funny enough to justify adding to the pile on.

Image: Seven.

It was Sam Pang Versus Dr Chris Brown.

Sam had a clear enemy in sight tonight and it was *checks notes* TV vet, Dr Chris Brown.

"This year Robert [Irwin] replaced Dr Chris Brown as co-host of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here," he began. "I'd like to point out they're very different people. For starters, Robert tries to save animals."

Later in the night, Sam acknowledged he might have gone a little hard.

"The general feedback has been what have I got against Dr Chris Brown, which I'd like to just clarify and say nothing, I love him. He's a talented, handsome man. One of a kind, actually. Chris made history this year on his show Dream Home where he became the first vet to humanly put down his own television show.

When Chris Brown took the stage with Carrie Bickmore, he referenced all the heat he'd copped.

"It's an honour to be here among such good friends," he declared, as Carrie admitted "You've been copping a roasting!"

Chris Brown got savaged. Image: Getty.

Robert Irwin was roasted for getting nominated for his first TV show.

Robert Irwin's surprise Gold Logie nominations was roasted from the beginning of the show.

Hamish Blake and Robert presented the first award of the night together, as Hamish asked "Do you know how many Gold Logie noms Dr Chris Brown got? Zero."

"When did you start planning the takedown of Dr Chris Brown?" Hamish continued to tease. "Stay away from Lego Masters, mate," Hamish finished, but Robert said he wouldn't make any promises.

This came straight after Sam took aim at Robert in the monologue, saying "A [Gold Logie] win for Robert would be a fitting reward for his long, hard eight months in the industry."

Hamish Blake roasts Robert Irwin for stealing Chris Brown's thunder. Image: Getty.

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart made their stage debut as a couple.

Summer Bay sweeties, Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart, went official with their relationship by giving away one of the night's first awards.

Image: Seven.

Raygun made a cameo because... of course.

After Sam had already roasted her, Raygun awkwardly appeared to deliver a video message. "Hello, Australia, Raygun here. I just want to say congrats to all the Logie nominees and best of luck tonight," she said.

"Please feel free to pull out of my signature moves in celebration. Have fun and look after each other."

The Boy Swallows Universe kids stole the show.

The young stars of Boy Swallows Universe, Felix Cameron and Lee Tiger Halley, presented an award with adorable results.

"I don't know if I can do this in front of the Wiggles, but this is awesome," Felix joked. "The red carpet, the glitz, the glamour and being allowed to stay up past 9pm."

Obsessed with them.

Felix later won his first Logie for Most Popular New Talent where he got emotional accepting his award and couldn't stop his tears flowing. Our hearts!!

Image: Seven.

Tom Gleeson and Grant Denyer offered a lesson in acceptance speeches.

There was an odd little skit about Tom Gleeson and Grant Deyer teaching an acceptance speech class, but the subtext was a clear dig at Sonia Kruger's speech last year.

"It's on all former Gold Logie winners to make sure they uphold the category like I did. Plus we have to make sure the new winner gives a funny speech and doesn't embarrass themselves by crying," Tom told Grant.

They gathered the Gold Logie nominees with the exception of Asher Keddie, who we assume just didn't want to do this.

"You've all been brought here for a lesson in how to give the perfect acceptance speech. It's a class held for all nominees who haven't would be gold," they said.

"I won it last year," Sonia clarified.

"Yes, we all saw your speech. You've been asked to repeat the course," Tom said. Ouch!

Image: Seven.

Rebecca Gibney was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Claudia Karvan and Hugh Jackman were among a host of actors who awarded Rebecca Gibney a lifetime achievement award. Packed to the Rafters stars Erik Thomson and Hugh Sheridan shared their tributes to their costar before Julia Zemiro sat down with her to reflect on her acting career.

The most touching moment was saved for her son Zac delivering his part of the speech. "So many people love Rebecca Gibney, the actor. I will always love her as the kindest, most-loving mum anyone could ask for," he said.

After accepting the award, she turned to her son and said "To my son Zac who continues to bring me the best kind of joy, I am so proud of you. I'm so proud of the kind, gentle, ridiculously talented individual you are. Thank you for teaching me how to be a good mum."

Image: Seven.

Deborah Mailman made us all sob along with her.

Deborah Mailman won the award for the Best Lead Actress In A Drama for her stunning role in Total Control.

"I actually really wanted this," she began. "This role, I've been so proud of and I've done it with the most wonderful people in the world... It was a brilliant experience to be part of a production that kept the First Nations narrative in sharp focus. It was driven by complex, intelligent, formidable female characters."

Image: Seven.

Boy Swallows Universe cleaned up the awards.

After Felix secured his first Logie, he went on to win Best Lead Actor in Drama where he announced "This is quite crazy, isn't it? Actually, the last award that I won before tonight was Student of the Week in Grade 5."

The show won a bunch of awards at the 2024 Logies.

The Best Supporting Actor went to Brian Brown, who said in his acceptance speech that Felx called him 'Brianasaurus' on set and I'm not crying, you are.

Boy Swallows Universe won the award for Best Miniseries or Telemovie and the acceptance speech was beautiful.

"I just want to send a shout out to all the mums who were a bit like Frankie Bell and they're out in the suburbs tonight and they're feeling a bit lost in the darkness," author Trent Dalton said.

"I just want to tell you, please believe me when I say that when your children look at you in the darkness, all they see is your light. Keep shining. We see you."

Image: Seven.

And the Gold Logie goes to...

Larry Emdur won the Gold Logie award and gave one of the longest speeches possibly in the history of the Logies. It was quite bizarre.

"Forty years I've been in this business, 40 years, and for 25, maybe 30 times I've sat in this room and thought, 'I wonder what it's like sitting on this fancy table down here'," he joked.

Larry went on to say he thought the odds were stacked against him. "I did say, I was so convinced that I wasn't going to win this that I said that if I did win it, I would have all the nominees' initials tattooed on my arse live tomorrow morning."

Read the full speech here.

Larry Emdur won Silver and Gold at the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Feature image: Nine.

