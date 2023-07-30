Logies 2023: Here’s every celebrity look from the red carpet.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards are back for 2023 and the fashion is glitzier than ever.

Everyone knows that on Australian TV's 'night of nights', we only care about two things: who is taking home the Gold Logie (will it be Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Leigh Sales, Mark Coles Smith, Osher Günsberg, Shaun Micallef or Sonia Kruger?) and exactly what everyone is wearing.

The 63rd annual awards show is taking place in Sydney this year ... which means glitz, glamour, sequins, and a whole lot of SHINE.

While we wait to find out who will take home the most coveted awards at the event, let's dive right into every single red-carpet look at the 2023 Logies.

Sonia Kruger

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Rove McManus and Tasma Walton

Image: Getty.

Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr

Image: Getty.

Christie Whelan Browne

Image: Getty.

Michelle Lim Davidson

Image: Getty.

Suzan Mutesi

Image: Getty.

Julia Morris

Image: Getty.

Sarah Todd

Image: Getty.

Samantha Armytage

Image: Getty.

Narelda Jacobs

Image: Getty.

Deborah Knight

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Keyte

Image: Getty.

Chrissie Swan

Image: Getty.

Juliet Godwin

Image: Getty.

Ricki-Lee Coulter

Image: Getty.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley

Image: Getty.

G Flip

Image: Getty.

Sophie Monk

Image: Getty.

Emily Weir

Image: Getty.

Shaynna Blaze

Image: Getty.

Tony Armstrong

Image: Getty.

Suzanne Dredge

Image: Getty.

Celeste Barber Image: Getty.

Jessica Mauboy

Image: Getty.

Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake

Image: Getty.

Emma Freedman

Image: Getty.

Jackie O

Image: Getty.

Zan Rowe

Image: Getty.

Rebecca Harding and Andy Lee

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Sarah Abo

Image: Getty.

Michelle Payne and Archie Thompson

Image: Getty.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Stefanovic

Image: Getty.

Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes

Image: Supplied.

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James

Image: Getty.

Chloe Hayden

Image: Getty.

Osher Günsberg and Audrey Griffen Image: Supplied.

Lynne McGranger

Image: Supplied.

Melissa Leong

Image: Getty.

Ayesha Madon

Image: Getty.

Laura Byrne

Image: Getty.

Angela Bishop Image: Getty.

Grant Denyer and Cheryl Denyer

Image: Getty.

Virginia Gay

Image: Getty.

Tanya Hennessy

Image: Getty.

Kate Langbroek

Image: Getty.

Bishanyia Vincent

Image: Getty.

Mel McLaughlin

Image: Getty.

Dylan Alcott

Image: Getty.

Rhys Nicholson and Kween Kong Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Yael Stone

Image: Getty.

Kylie Gillies

Image: Getty.

Flex Mami

Image: Getty.

Brittany Hockley

Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.