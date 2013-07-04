The kids' pageant that celebrates true beauty

Growing up on a pig farm in rural America, Abbey Curran watched the local beauty queens parade across the stage at the town fair and dreamed of one day joining them.

"They were so beautiful," she recalls.

Years later, in high school, she saw a flyer calling for students to enter the contest and was convinced her chance had finally come. But a teacher told her: "Oh, Abbey. Be realistic. You can't do that."

Why? Because Abbey had cerebral palsy. The condition meant she'd worn leg braces until she was 10 and still walked with a pronounced limp.

Abbey ignored the teacher – "It took someone to doubt me to really motivate me to take the next step," she says – and entered. She lost the pageant – four years running – but wasn't deterred.

By 2008 she'd been crowned Miss Iowa USA, going on to become the first woman with a disability to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

At the time, she said: "I hope America doesn't see a girl who walks differently. I hope they see someone who can compete like anyone else."

While Abbey didn't win Miss USA, the experience inspired her to devote herself to holding yearly Miss You Can Do It pageants, for disabled girls in her local state of Illinois.

Now in its 10th year, the pageant has become the subject of a documentary, Miss You Can Do It, which aired in the United States last week.